OUR SPECIALIZED RESEARCH ANALYSTS HAVE BEEN TRAINED TO MAP OUT THEIR RESEARCH NEEDS TO THE RIGHT RESEARCH RESOURCES AND GAIN A UNIQUE EDGE WHEN COMPARED TO THEIR COMPETITORS. WE PROVIDE INTELLECTUAL, ACCURATE AND MEANINGFUL DATA IN LIGHTNING.
ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/4119268
According to this study, over the next five years the Wireless Module market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Wireless Module business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Wireless Module market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Wireless Module value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Bluetooth
Wi-Fi
Long-Term Evolution (LTE)
WiMax
High Speed Packet Access (HSPA)
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Smart Appliances
Handheld Mobile Devices
Medical and Industrial Testing
Instruments
Smart Grid
Router
Automobile
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Laird Connectivity
Sierra Wireless
Murata Manufacturing
Azure Wave Technologies
Silicon Laboratories
Taiyo Yuden
Broadlink
Xiaomi
Advantech
MXCHIP
Digi International
Gemalto
Huawei
Telit Communication
Quectel Wireless Solutions
ZTE Corporation
Microchip Technology
Option
U-blox
Silex Technology
AR Modular RF
Mipot
CODICO
Particle
HF
Longsys
Adafruit
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Wireless Module market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Wireless Module market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Wireless Module players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Wireless Module with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Wireless Module submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/GLOBAL-WIRELESS-MODULE-MARKET-GROWTH-STATUS-AND-OUTLOOK-2019-2024
Table of Contents
Global Wireless Module Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Wireless Module Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Wireless Module Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Wireless Module Segment by Type
2.2.1 Bluetooth
2.2.2 Bluetooth
2.2.3 Long-Term Evolution (LTE)
2.2.4 WiMax
2.2.5 High Speed Packet Access (HSPA)
2.3 Wireless Module Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Wireless Module Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Wireless Module Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Wireless Module Segment by Application
2.4.1 Smart Appliances
2.4.2 Handheld Mobile Devices
2.4.3 Medical and Industrial Testing
2.4.4 Instruments
2.4.5 Smart Grid
2.4.6 Router
2.4.7 Automobile
2.4.8 Other
2.5 Wireless Module Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Wireless Module Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Wireless Module Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Wireless Module by Players
3.1 Global Wireless Module Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Wireless Module Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Wireless Module Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Wireless Module Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Wireless Module by Regions
4.1 Wireless Module Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Wireless Module Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Wireless Module Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Wireless Module Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Wireless Module Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Wireless Module Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Wireless Module Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Wireless Module Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Wireless Module Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Wireless Module Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Wireless Module Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Wireless Module by Countries
7.2 Europe Wireless Module Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Wireless Module Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Wireless Module by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Wireless Module Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Wireless Module Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Wireless Module Market Forecast
10.1 Global Wireless Module Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Wireless Module Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Wireless Module Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Wireless Module Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Wireless Module Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Laird Connectivity
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Wireless Module Product Offered
11.1.3 Laird Connectivity Wireless Module Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Laird Connectivity News
11.2 Sierra Wireless
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Wireless Module Product Offered
11.2.3 Sierra Wireless Wireless Module Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Sierra Wireless News
11.3 Murata Manufacturing
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Wireless Module Product Offered
11.3.3 Murata Manufacturing Wireless Module Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Murata Manufacturing News
11.4 Azure Wave Technologies
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Wireless Module Product Offered
11.4.3 Azure Wave Technologies Wireless Module Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Azure Wave Technologies News
11.5 Silicon Laboratories
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Wireless Module Product Offered
11.5.3 Silicon Laboratories Wireless Module Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Silicon Laboratories News
11.6 Taiyo Yuden
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Wireless Module Product Offered
11.6.3 Taiyo Yuden Wireless Module Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Taiyo Yuden News
11.7 Broadlink
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Wireless Module Product Offered
11.7.3 Broadlink Wireless Module Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Broadlink News
11.8 Xiaomi
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Wireless Module Product Offered
11.8.3 Xiaomi Wireless Module Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Xiaomi News
11.9 Advantech
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Wireless Module Product Offered
11.9.3 Advantech Wireless Module Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Advantech News
11.10 MXCHIP
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Wireless Module Product Offered
11.10.3 MXCHIP Wireless Module Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 MXCHIP News
11.11 Digi International
11.12 Gemalto
11.13 Huawei
11.14 Telit Communication
11.15 Quectel Wireless Solutions
11.16 ZTE Corporation
11.17 Microchip Technology
11.18 Option
11.19 U-blox
11.20 Silex Technology
11.21 AR Modular RF
11.22 Mipot
11.23 CODICO
11.24 Particle
11.25 HF
11.26 Longsys
11.27 Adafruit
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/4119268
ABOUT US:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
CONTACT US:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Links: