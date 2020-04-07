OUR SPECIALIZED RESEARCH ANALYSTS HAVE BEEN TRAINED TO MAP OUT THEIR RESEARCH NEEDS TO THE RIGHT RESEARCH RESOURCES AND GAIN A UNIQUE EDGE WHEN COMPARED TO THEIR COMPETITORS. WE PROVIDE INTELLECTUAL, ACCURATE AND MEANINGFUL DATA IN LIGHTNING.

According to this study, over the next five years the Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Voice Over IP Multimedia Subsystem (VoIMS)

Circuit Switched Fall Back (CFSB)

Dual Radio/Simultaneous Voice and LTE (SVLTE)

Voice Over LTE Via Generic Access Network (VOLGA)

Single Radio Voice Call Continuity (SRVCC)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Commercial

Government

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

AT?T

Verizon Wireless

Cisco Systems

Ericsson

LG Uplus

Huawei Technologies

T-Mobile

Nokia Networks

Bharti Airtel

SK Telecom

Alcatel-Lucent

D2 Technologies

Bell Canada

KT Corporation

Reliance Jio Infocomm

Orange SA

Vodafone Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Voice Over IP Multimedia Subsystem (VoIMS)

2.2.2 Voice Over IP Multimedia Subsystem (VoIMS)

2.2.3 Dual Radio/Simultaneous Voice and LTE (SVLTE)

2.2.4 Voice Over LTE Via Generic Access Network (VOLGA)

2.2.5 Single Radio Voice Call Continuity (SRVCC)

2.3 Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial

2.4.2 Government

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) by Players

3.1 Global Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) by Regions

4.1 Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) by Countries

7.2 Europe Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Forecast

10.1 Global Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 AT?T

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Product Offered

11.1.3 AT?T Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 AT?T News

11.2 Verizon Wireless

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Product Offered

11.2.3 Verizon Wireless Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Verizon Wireless News

11.3 Cisco Systems

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Product Offered

11.3.3 Cisco Systems Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Cisco Systems News

11.4 Ericsson

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Product Offered

11.4.3 Ericsson Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Ericsson News

11.5 LG Uplus

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Product Offered

11.5.3 LG Uplus Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 LG Uplus News

11.6 Huawei Technologies

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Product Offered

11.6.3 Huawei Technologies Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Huawei Technologies News

11.7 T-Mobile

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Product Offered

11.7.3 T-Mobile Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 T-Mobile News

11.8 Nokia Networks

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Product Offered

11.8.3 Nokia Networks Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Nokia Networks News

11.9 Bharti Airtel

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Product Offered

11.9.3 Bharti Airtel Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Bharti Airtel News

11.10 SK Telecom

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Product Offered

11.10.3 SK Telecom Voice Over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 SK Telecom News

11.11 Alcatel-Lucent

11.12 D2 Technologies

11.13 Bell Canada

11.14 KT Corporation

11.15 Reliance Jio Infocomm

11.16 Orange SA

11.17 Vodafone Group

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

