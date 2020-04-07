OUR SPECIALIZED RESEARCH ANALYSTS HAVE BEEN TRAINED TO MAP OUT THEIR RESEARCH NEEDS TO THE RIGHT RESEARCH RESOURCES AND GAIN A UNIQUE EDGE WHEN COMPARED TO THEIR COMPETITORS. WE PROVIDE INTELLECTUAL, ACCURATE AND MEANINGFUL DATA IN LIGHTNING.

According to this study, over the next five years the Personal Car Leasing market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Personal Car Leasing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Personal Car Leasing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Personal Car Leasing value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Long Term Personal Car Leasing

Short Term Personal Car Leasing

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Individual Leasing

Commercial Leasing

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

OuiCar

Getaround (Drivy)

Conor Kennedy Ltd

BOLE Club

Allcarleasing

Hippo Vehicle Solutions

Leasing Options

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Personal Car Leasing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Personal Car Leasing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Personal Car Leasing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Personal Car Leasing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Personal Car Leasing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Personal Car Leasing Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Personal Car Leasing Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Personal Car Leasing Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Personal Car Leasing Segment by Type

2.2.1 Long Term Personal Car Leasing

2.2.2 Long Term Personal Car Leasing

2.3 Personal Car Leasing Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Personal Car Leasing Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Personal Car Leasing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Personal Car Leasing Segment by Application

2.4.1 Individual Leasing

2.4.2 Commercial Leasing

2.5 Personal Car Leasing Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Personal Car Leasing Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Personal Car Leasing Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Personal Car Leasing by Players

3.1 Global Personal Car Leasing Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Personal Car Leasing Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Personal Car Leasing Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Personal Car Leasing Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Personal Car Leasing by Regions

4.1 Personal Car Leasing Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Personal Car Leasing Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Personal Car Leasing Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Personal Car Leasing Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Personal Car Leasing Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Personal Car Leasing Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Personal Car Leasing Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Personal Car Leasing Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Personal Car Leasing Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Personal Car Leasing Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Personal Car Leasing Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Personal Car Leasing by Countries

7.2 Europe Personal Car Leasing Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Personal Car Leasing Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Personal Car Leasing by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Personal Car Leasing Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Personal Car Leasing Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Personal Car Leasing Market Forecast

10.1 Global Personal Car Leasing Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Personal Car Leasing Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Personal Car Leasing Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Personal Car Leasing Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Personal Car Leasing Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 OuiCar

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Personal Car Leasing Product Offered

11.1.3 OuiCar Personal Car Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 OuiCar News

11.2 Getaround (Drivy)

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Personal Car Leasing Product Offered

11.2.3 Getaround (Drivy) Personal Car Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Getaround (Drivy) News

11.3 Conor Kennedy Ltd

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Personal Car Leasing Product Offered

11.3.3 Conor Kennedy Ltd Personal Car Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Conor Kennedy Ltd News

11.4 BOLE Club

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Personal Car Leasing Product Offered

11.4.3 BOLE Club Personal Car Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 BOLE Club News

11.5 Allcarleasing

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Personal Car Leasing Product Offered

11.5.3 Allcarleasing Personal Car Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Allcarleasing News

11.6 Hippo Vehicle Solutions

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Personal Car Leasing Product Offered

11.6.3 Hippo Vehicle Solutions Personal Car Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Hippo Vehicle Solutions News

11.7 Leasing Options

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Personal Car Leasing Product Offered

11.7.3 Leasing Options Personal Car Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Leasing Options News

…

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

