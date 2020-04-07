OUR SPECIALIZED RESEARCH ANALYSTS HAVE BEEN TRAINED TO MAP OUT THEIR RESEARCH NEEDS TO THE RIGHT RESEARCH RESOURCES AND GAIN A UNIQUE EDGE WHEN COMPARED TO THEIR COMPETITORS. WE PROVIDE INTELLECTUAL, ACCURATE AND MEANINGFUL DATA IN LIGHTNING.

According to this study, over the next five years the Glamping market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Glamping business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Glamping market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Glamping value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cabins and Pods

Tents

Yurts

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Kids

Teenagers

Adults

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Under Canvas

Wildman Wilderness Lodge

Collective Retreats

Eco Retreats

Longitude 131º

Tentrr

Paper Bark Camp

Nightfall Camp

The Resort at Paws Up

Tanja Lagoon Camp

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Glamping market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Glamping market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Glamping players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Glamping with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Glamping submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Glamping Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Glamping Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Glamping Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Glamping Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cabins and Pods

2.2.2 Cabins and Pods

2.2.3 Yurts

2.2.4 Other

2.3 Glamping Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Glamping Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Glamping Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Glamping Segment by Application

2.4.1 Kids

2.4.2 Teenagers

2.4.3 Adults

2.5 Glamping Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Glamping Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Glamping Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Glamping by Players

3.1 Global Glamping Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Glamping Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Glamping Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Glamping Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Glamping by Regions

4.1 Glamping Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Glamping Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Glamping Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Glamping Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Glamping Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Glamping Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Glamping Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Glamping Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Glamping Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Glamping Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Glamping Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Glamping by Countries

7.2 Europe Glamping Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Glamping Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Glamping by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Glamping Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Glamping Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Glamping Market Forecast

10.1 Global Glamping Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Glamping Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Glamping Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Glamping Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Glamping Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Under Canvas

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Glamping Product Offered

11.1.3 Under Canvas Glamping Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Under Canvas News

11.2 Wildman Wilderness Lodge

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Glamping Product Offered

11.2.3 Wildman Wilderness Lodge Glamping Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Wildman Wilderness Lodge News

11.3 Collective Retreats

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Glamping Product Offered

11.3.3 Collective Retreats Glamping Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Collective Retreats News

11.4 Eco Retreats

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Glamping Product Offered

11.4.3 Eco Retreats Glamping Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Eco Retreats News

11.5 Longitude 131º

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Glamping Product Offered

11.5.3 Longitude 131º Glamping Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Longitude 131º News

11.6 Tentrr

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Glamping Product Offered

11.6.3 Tentrr Glamping Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Tentrr News

11.7 Paper Bark Camp

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Glamping Product Offered

11.7.3 Paper Bark Camp Glamping Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Paper Bark Camp News

11.8 Nightfall Camp

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Glamping Product Offered

11.8.3 Nightfall Camp Glamping Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Nightfall Camp News

11.9 The Resort at Paws Up

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Glamping Product Offered

11.9.3 The Resort at Paws Up Glamping Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 The Resort at Paws Up News

11.10 Tanja Lagoon Camp

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Glamping Product Offered

11.10.3 Tanja Lagoon Camp Glamping Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Tanja Lagoon Camp News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

