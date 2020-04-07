OUR SPECIALIZED RESEARCH ANALYSTS HAVE BEEN TRAINED TO MAP OUT THEIR RESEARCH NEEDS TO THE RIGHT RESEARCH RESOURCES AND GAIN A UNIQUE EDGE WHEN COMPARED TO THEIR COMPETITORS. WE PROVIDE INTELLECTUAL, ACCURATE AND MEANINGFUL DATA IN LIGHTNING.
According to this study, over the next five years the Freight Forwarding Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Freight Forwarding Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Freight Forwarding Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Freight Forwarding Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Rail Freight Software
Road Freight Software
Ocean Freight Software
Air Freight Software
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Third-Party Logistics
Forwarders
Shippers &Carriers
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
WiseTech
C.H. Robinson (TMC)
Descartes
Werner Enterprises
Mercurygate
Oracle
Jda Software
SAP
Db Schenker
Accenture
Logitude
AIRates
Retrans
Freightview
Mcleod Software
Linbis
Blujay Solutions
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Freight Forwarding Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Freight Forwarding Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Freight Forwarding Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Freight Forwarding Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Freight Forwarding Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Freight Forwarding Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Freight Forwarding Software Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Freight Forwarding Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Freight Forwarding Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 Rail Freight Software
2.2.2 Rail Freight Software
2.2.3 Ocean Freight Software
2.2.4 Air Freight Software
2.3 Freight Forwarding Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Freight Forwarding Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Freight Forwarding Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Freight Forwarding Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Third-Party Logistics
2.4.2 Forwarders
2.4.3 Shippers &Carriers
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Freight Forwarding Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Freight Forwarding Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Freight Forwarding Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Freight Forwarding Software by Players
3.1 Global Freight Forwarding Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Freight Forwarding Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Freight Forwarding Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Freight Forwarding Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Freight Forwarding Software by Regions
4.1 Freight Forwarding Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Freight Forwarding Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Freight Forwarding Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Freight Forwarding Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Freight Forwarding Software Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Freight Forwarding Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Freight Forwarding Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Freight Forwarding Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Freight Forwarding Software Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Freight Forwarding Software Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Freight Forwarding Software Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Freight Forwarding Software by Countries
7.2 Europe Freight Forwarding Software Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Freight Forwarding Software Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Freight Forwarding Software by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Freight Forwarding Software Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Freight Forwarding Software Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Freight Forwarding Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global Freight Forwarding Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Freight Forwarding Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Freight Forwarding Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Freight Forwarding Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Freight Forwarding Software Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 WiseTech
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Freight Forwarding Software Product Offered
11.1.3 WiseTech Freight Forwarding Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 WiseTech News
11.2 C.H. Robinson (TMC)
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Freight Forwarding Software Product Offered
11.2.3 C.H. Robinson (TMC) Freight Forwarding Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 C.H. Robinson (TMC) News
11.3 Descartes
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Freight Forwarding Software Product Offered
11.3.3 Descartes Freight Forwarding Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Descartes News
11.4 Werner Enterprises
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Freight Forwarding Software Product Offered
11.4.3 Werner Enterprises Freight Forwarding Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Werner Enterprises News
11.5 Mercurygate
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Freight Forwarding Software Product Offered
11.5.3 Mercurygate Freight Forwarding Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Mercurygate News
11.6 Oracle
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Freight Forwarding Software Product Offered
11.6.3 Oracle Freight Forwarding Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Oracle News
11.7 Jda Software
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Freight Forwarding Software Product Offered
11.7.3 Jda Software Freight Forwarding Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Jda Software News
11.8 SAP
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Freight Forwarding Software Product Offered
11.8.3 SAP Freight Forwarding Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 SAP News
11.9 Db Schenker
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Freight Forwarding Software Product Offered
11.9.3 Db Schenker Freight Forwarding Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Db Schenker News
11.10 Accenture
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Freight Forwarding Software Product Offered
11.10.3 Accenture Freight Forwarding Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Accenture News
11.11 Logitude
11.12 AIRates
11.13 Retrans
11.14 Freightview
11.15 Mcleod Software
11.16 Linbis
11.17 Blujay Solutions
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
