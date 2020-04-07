Biosimilars are the fastest-growing class of therapeutic products across the globe. Biosimilars are biologics that serves as interchangeable products offering additional treatment options to a branded drug counterpart, potentially reducing the cost of the prescribed biologics. The biosimilar therapies have been for chronic disease management and supportive care since a few years, however the use of these biosimilars are expected to be applied soon for treatment of various types of cancers referred to as oncology biosimilars.

The market for oncology biosimilars market is expected to witness growth due to extensive research undertaken by market players to bring biosimilars for cancer treatment in the market as well as rapid approval by regulatory authorities for commercialization of these products. However, high costs involved in the research and complexity involved in the formulation of these biologics are likely to hinder market growth.

The oncology biosimilars market report also includes the profiles of key oncology biosimilars companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Biocon, Celltrion Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Amgen Inc., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sandoz International GmbH (A Novartis Division), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., and BIOCAD among others.

The “Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global oncology biosimilars market with detailed market segmentation by product, cancer type, and distribution channel. The global oncology biosimilars market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Oncology Biosimilars Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunomodulators, and Others); Cancer Type (Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Breast Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Brain Cancer, and Others); Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, And Retail Pharmacies); and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

