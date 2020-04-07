OUR SPECIALIZED RESEARCH ANALYSTS HAVE BEEN TRAINED TO MAP OUT THEIR RESEARCH NEEDS TO THE RIGHT RESEARCH RESOURCES AND GAIN A UNIQUE EDGE WHEN COMPARED TO THEIR COMPETITORS. WE PROVIDE INTELLECTUAL, ACCURATE AND MEANINGFUL DATA IN LIGHTNING.

According to this study, over the next five years the Litigation Funding and Expenses market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Litigation Funding and Expenses business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Litigation Funding and Expenses market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Litigation Funding and Expenses value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Conditional Fee Agreements (CFAs)

Damages-Based Agreements (DBAs)

After the Event (ATE) Insurance

Third Party Funding

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Commercial Litigation Practice

Civil Fraud Work

Contentious Trust Litigation

Financial Services Disputes

Maritime Disputes

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IMF Bentham

Counselor Capital

Apex Litigation Finance

Woodsford Litigation Funding

Burford Capital

The Judge

QLP Legal

Harbour Litigation Funding

Absolute Legal Funding

Rembrandt Litigation Funding

Pinsent Masons

Global Recovery Services

Lime Finance

LexShares

Taurus Capital Finance Group

Christopher Consulting

39 Essex Chambers

Kingsley Napley

Parabellum Capital

Curiam Capital

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Litigation Funding and Expenses market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Litigation Funding and Expenses market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Litigation Funding and Expenses players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Litigation Funding and Expenses with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Litigation Funding and Expenses submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Litigation Funding and Expenses Segment by Type

2.2.1 Conditional Fee Agreements (CFAs)

2.2.3 After the Event (ATE) Insurance

2.2.4 Third Party Funding

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Litigation Funding and Expenses Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial Litigation Practice

2.4.2 Civil Fraud Work

2.4.3 Contentious Trust Litigation

2.4.4 Financial Services Disputes

2.4.5 Maritime Disputes

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses by Players

3.1 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Litigation Funding and Expenses by Regions

4.1 Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Litigation Funding and Expenses by Countries

7.2 Europe Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Litigation Funding and Expenses by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Forecast

10.1 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IMF Bentham

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Litigation Funding and Expenses Product Offered

11.1.3 IMF Bentham Litigation Funding and Expenses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IMF Bentham News

11.2 Counselor Capital

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Litigation Funding and Expenses Product Offered

11.2.3 Counselor Capital Litigation Funding and Expenses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Counselor Capital News

11.3 Apex Litigation Finance

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Litigation Funding and Expenses Product Offered

11.3.3 Apex Litigation Finance Litigation Funding and Expenses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Apex Litigation Finance News

11.4 Woodsford Litigation Funding

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Litigation Funding and Expenses Product Offered

11.4.3 Woodsford Litigation Funding Litigation Funding and Expenses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Woodsford Litigation Funding News

11.5 Burford Capital

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Litigation Funding and Expenses Product Offered

11.5.3 Burford Capital Litigation Funding and Expenses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Burford Capital News

11.6 The Judge

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Litigation Funding and Expenses Product Offered

11.6.3 The Judge Litigation Funding and Expenses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 The Judge News

11.7 QLP Legal

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Litigation Funding and Expenses Product Offered

11.7.3 QLP Legal Litigation Funding and Expenses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 QLP Legal News

11.8 Harbour Litigation Funding

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Litigation Funding and Expenses Product Offered

11.8.3 Harbour Litigation Funding Litigation Funding and Expenses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Harbour Litigation Funding News

11.9 Absolute Legal Funding

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Litigation Funding and Expenses Product Offered

11.9.3 Absolute Legal Funding Litigation Funding and Expenses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Absolute Legal Funding News

11.10 Rembrandt Litigation Funding

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Litigation Funding and Expenses Product Offered

11.10.3 Rembrandt Litigation Funding Litigation Funding and Expenses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Rembrandt Litigation Funding News

11.11 Pinsent Masons

11.12 Global Recovery Services

11.13 Lime Finance

11.14 LexShares

11.15 Taurus Capital Finance Group

11.16 Christopher Consulting

11.17 39 Essex Chambers

11.18 Kingsley Napley

11.19 Parabellum Capital

11.20 Curiam Capital

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

