According to this study, over the next five years the Crowdsourcing Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Crowdsourcing Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Crowdsourcing Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Crowdsourcing Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud Based

Web Based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises

SMEs

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Planview (Spigit)

iEnabler

Brightidea

Sopheon

Planbox

IdeaScale

Qmarkets

IdeaConnection

Exago

SAP

Wazoku

Crowdicity

Idea Drop

Rever

Itonics

HYPE Innovation

Viima

Innovation Cloud

innosabi

Skipsolabs

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Crowdsourcing Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Crowdsourcing Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Crowdsourcing Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Crowdsourcing Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Crowdsourcing Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Crowdsourcing Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Crowdsourcing Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Crowdsourcing Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Crowdsourcing Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud Based

2.2.2 Cloud Based

2.3 Crowdsourcing Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Crowdsourcing Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Crowdsourcing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Crowdsourcing Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 Large Enterprises

2.4.2 SMEs

2.5 Crowdsourcing Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Crowdsourcing Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Crowdsourcing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Crowdsourcing Software by Players

3.1 Global Crowdsourcing Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Crowdsourcing Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Crowdsourcing Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Crowdsourcing Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Crowdsourcing Software by Regions

4.1 Crowdsourcing Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Crowdsourcing Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Crowdsourcing Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Crowdsourcing Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Crowdsourcing Software Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Crowdsourcing Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Crowdsourcing Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Crowdsourcing Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Crowdsourcing Software Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Crowdsourcing Software Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Crowdsourcing Software Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Crowdsourcing Software by Countries

7.2 Europe Crowdsourcing Software Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Crowdsourcing Software Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Crowdsourcing Software by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Crowdsourcing Software Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Crowdsourcing Software Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Crowdsourcing Software Market Forecast

10.1 Global Crowdsourcing Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Crowdsourcing Software Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Crowdsourcing Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Crowdsourcing Software Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Crowdsourcing Software Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Planview (Spigit)

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Crowdsourcing Software Product Offered

11.1.3 Planview (Spigit) Crowdsourcing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Planview (Spigit) News

11.2 iEnabler

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Crowdsourcing Software Product Offered

11.2.3 iEnabler Crowdsourcing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 iEnabler News

11.3 Brightidea

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Crowdsourcing Software Product Offered

11.3.3 Brightidea Crowdsourcing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Brightidea News

11.4 Sopheon

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Crowdsourcing Software Product Offered

11.4.3 Sopheon Crowdsourcing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Sopheon News

11.5 Planbox

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Crowdsourcing Software Product Offered

11.5.3 Planbox Crowdsourcing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Planbox News

11.6 IdeaScale

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Crowdsourcing Software Product Offered

11.6.3 IdeaScale Crowdsourcing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 IdeaScale News

11.7 Qmarkets

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Crowdsourcing Software Product Offered

11.7.3 Qmarkets Crowdsourcing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Qmarkets News

11.8 IdeaConnection

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Crowdsourcing Software Product Offered

11.8.3 IdeaConnection Crowdsourcing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 IdeaConnection News

11.9 Exago

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Crowdsourcing Software Product Offered

11.9.3 Exago Crowdsourcing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Exago News

11.10 SAP

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Crowdsourcing Software Product Offered

11.10.3 SAP Crowdsourcing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 SAP News

11.11 Wazoku

11.12 Crowdicity

11.13 Idea Drop

11.14 Rever

11.15 Itonics

11.16 HYPE Innovation

11.17 Viima

11.18 Innovation Cloud

11.19 innosabi

11.20 Skipsolabs

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

