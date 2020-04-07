A Professional Survey done by The Insight partners has formulated a report titled “Continuous Performance Management Software Market”, which instills a crisp idea of the influential aspects affecting the growth of the market. It gives the new entrants a clear idea of all the business strategies incorporated by the key players, which is helping them regulate their trade success. It serves a reliable business tool helping the reader to understand the global and domestic scope of the market.

Continuous performance management (CPM) is an integral part of human resource management (HRM). It helps in supervising the performance of employees with the help of software on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. It also assists in assessing employee performance through real-time feedback, one-to-one discussions, and setting a productivity goal based on scheduled check-ins. Performance management practices drive around a 20% increase in engagement and retention of talent at various levels. Thus, it helps in boosting the adoption of CPM in SMEs, and large enterprises smoothen the process and help in overcoming numerous challenges. Therefore, the global continuous performance management software market is anticipated to have significant growth prospects during the forecast period.

Leading Key Players: 15Five, 7Geese, BetterWorks, Clear Review, Culture Amp Pty Ltd, Reflektive, SAP SE, SnapEval, LLC, TINYpulse, Workboard

The cloud segment is expected to witness significant growth in the continuous performance management software market as a result of innovative features such as lower cost, security, flexibility, and performance specific to the requirement of business solutions. Further, cloud-based technology requires lower capital investment in security and infrastructure and is likely to fuel the market growth at a faster pace in the coming years. For example, in June 2017, Nestle announced a partnership with SAP SE to implement SAP’s SuccessFactors, continuous performance management (CPM) functionality, on mobile devices, and facilitate performance coaching and ongoing feedback for its employees.

Thus, the company is authorizing a modern digital workforce by ensuring its global employees with access over a cloud-first, mobile-enabled, flexible HR platform to simplify, standardize, and unify the HR processes and data. The market players are following various inorganic marketing strategies for gaining a competitive edge, such as, in January 2019, Culture Amp acquired Zugata to reinvent its HR Software. Culture Amp Pty Ltd. offers employee feedback and analytics platform. Similarly, in June 2018, Reflective acquired Shape Analytics to embed analytical data reporting capabilities of Shape into its platform, Reflektive.

