ERP (Enterprise Resource planning) software is a planning and management and planning software that helps core business processes such as sales, human resource, and supply chain among others. ERP software helps in automating back office tasks, and reduce operational costs and improve efficiency. The global ERP software market is experiencing high demand due to the increasing focus towards reducing operational costs. Various companies such as Microsoft, IBM are rigorously investing in the development of more efficient ERP software with the aim of gaining a strong market position. Growing focus towards reducing operational cost and increasing efficiency, increasing popularity of automation are the major factors that may drive the growth of this whereas high prices of these solutions and low adoption rate by SMEs are the major factors slowing the growth of this market.

Leading Key Players: Focus Softnet Pvt Ltd, IBM Corporation, Infor, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle (NetSuite), Qad, Inc., Sage Group Plc, SYSPRO, TOTVS, Unit4

The “Global ERP software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the ERP software industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global ERP software market with detailed market segmentation by deployment type, function, end-user, and geography. The global ERP software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the ERP software market.

Various market forces such as drivers, restrains along political, social, economic and technological advancements help shape up the industry in specific manner. All such a forces are studied in depth to arrive at market forecast which can help build the investment strategies in ERP Software market.

