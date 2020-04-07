A Professional Survey done by The Insight partners has formulated a report titled “Extended Reality Market”, which instills a crisp idea of the influential aspects affecting the growth of the market. It gives the new entrants a clear idea of all the business strategies incorporated by the key players, which is helping them regulate their trade success. It serves a reliable business tool helping the reader to understand the global and domestic scope of the market.

The arrival of extended reality is refurbishing the way people experience the physical and the virtual environments, from observation to involvement. Extended reality is an umbrella term that includes both virtual and augmented reality, thereby covering a full spectrum of virtual and real environments. Extended reality experience caters to business issues and generates innovative solutions to increase productivity and add efficiency to meet critical client needs. The implementation of Extended Reality (XR) offers enterprises with a platform that aids people to perform their occupations in a much effective way.

Leading Key Players: Accenture, Agile Lens, LLC, AugRay, Dassault Systèmes SolidWorks Corporation, HP Reveal, Northern Digital Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Semcon, SoftServe, TATA ELXSI

The increased investment in AR and VR technology, advancement in head-pose tracking, an increase in demand for improving the customer experience, motion tracking, technological advancements in the display, and emergence of 5G technology are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the extended reality market. However, the interoperability issues of immersive 3D graphics, lack of highly intense connected infrastructure are some of the major factors restraining the growth extended reality market. The innovation in technologies is anticipated to create new opportunities for the extended reality market.

Various market forces such as drivers, restrains along political, social, economic and technological advancements help shape up the industry in specific manner. All such a forces are studied in depth to arrive at market forecast which can help build the investment strategies in Extended Reality market.

