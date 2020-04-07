The New Report “Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The Direct Carrier Billing Platform market was valued at $55.56 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $172.35 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.7% from 2020-2026. Direct Carrier Billing is a type of online payment that allows consumers to charge the cost of a purchase to their phone bill. It is a mobile payment technology that enables consumers to make transactions by charging the amount to their monthly mobile bill. Nearby progression frameworks and projections are one of the key segments that clear up overall execution and incorporate key geological analysis.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Bango, Boku, DIMOCO, Fortumo, Centili

Key benefits



the report provides an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the growth of the world Direct Carrier Billing Platform market.

The market projections from 2014 to 2022 along with the impacting factors are mentioned in the report.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders understand the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of the key segments of the market demonstrate the consumption of Direct Carrier Billing Platform market in different applications across different end-user industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by the leading market players across various geographies.

– By Content

– Applications & Games

– Video & Audio

– Others

– By Operating System

– Android

– iOS

– Others

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Size

2.2 Direct Carrier Billing Platform Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Direct Carrier Billing Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Direct Carrier Billing Platform Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Sales by Product

4.2 Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Revenue by Product

4.3 Direct Carrier Billing Platform Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Breakdown Data by End User

