The MENA Car Rental Services Market is growing along with the Automotive industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Geographically, the MENA car rental services market is segmented into North Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and the Rest of MENA. UAE led the MENA car rental services market in 2018 with a significant market share, as, Dubai is one of the most rapidly emerging business centers across the globe, as well as the attractive infrastructure of the city, is attracting huge tourists to visit the city. Thus, the demand for car rental services in the country is growing at a faster pace. Some of the prominent car rental service provider in the UAE market are Hertz, Europcar, SIXT, Thrifty, and Avis Hala. UAE is followed by Saudi Arabia and the growth is mainly driven by the country’s tourism industry. Moreover, the strong economic support has facilitated the consistent development in the car rental services resulting in significant sources of business for intelligent transportation-related services such as rate comparing tools, 24*7 customer service, and many more. The North African car rental service market is a combination of both leisure and the European customer base of leading car rental brands, which offers enhance the demand for short-term inbound rentals services. The Rest of the MENA market includes countries such as Tunisia, Mauritania, Oman, Qatar, Palestine, Morocco, Egypt, and Libya among others. The growth rate in the countries present in the rest of MENA for the car rental service market is growing at a sluggish rate.

Market Insights

The high cost of car ownership as compared to car rental

The car rental industry has been experiencing noteworthy changes pertaining to technological advances along with the significant changes in customer behavior and preference. Technological advancements allow car rental service providers to introduce innovative products and services to meet the continuously evolving customer needs. The consumer behavior toward the use of cars has been shifting over the past few years through car rental and car-sharing services. This transformation has accompanied the supply as well as the expansion of several services conventionally offered by companies that focus all their activities on the mobility market, including car rental companies.

Integration of technology-driven solutions to offer better customer services

Several car rental companies are focusing on offering advanced technology-driven solutions to their customers with intent to offer improved customer service as well as to distinguish their services from those offered by their competitors. In October 2019, Enterprise Holdings introduced Entegral, an integrated software solution capable of simplifying the post-accident process; this product enabled service providers to get customers on their way, back into their cars.

Strategic Insights

Some of the market Initiatives were observed to be the most adopted strategy in the MENA car rental services market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below:

MENA CAR RENTAL SERVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION

MENA Car Rental Services Market – By Rental Location

Non-Airport

On Airport & Train Station

MENA Car Rental Services Market – By Cab Category

Mini & Economy

Compact & Intermediate

Standard

Full Size

Premium

Luxury

Special

MENA Car Rental Services Market – By Customer Type

B2B

B2C

MENA Car Rental Services Market – By Country

North Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MENA

MENA Car Rental Services Market – Company Profiles

ALAMO (Al Tayer Motors LLC)

Avis Budget Group, Inc.

Europcar Mobility Group S.A.

Auto Europe

Budget Rent a Car System, Inc.

Enterprise Holdings Inc.

Expedia Group

The Hertz Corporation

SIXT SE

Rhino Car Hire

