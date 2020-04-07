The Clinical Intelligence Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major industry leading players along with the company profiles and strategies adopted by them. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with said industry key players is included in the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of price, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

Top Leading Companies:

General Electric

NXGN Management, LLC (QSI Management, LLC)

Allscripts

Cerner Corporation

IBM Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Greenway Health, LLC

McKesson Corporation

eClinicalWorks

Comprehend Systems, Inc.

Clinical Intelligence, also called clinical data analytics, is a combination of technologies comprising the use of data analysis to enhance healthcare delivery. The data is collected at the time of delivery of care into the information system and then evaluated to regulate the performance indicators, which affect the production of a healthcare organization. The increasing significance of software solutions in insurance claim processing and fraud detection. Moreover, a growing number of software companies involved in healthcare IT and EHR impacts market growth globally.

The clinical intelligence market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as higher adoption of clinical intelligence solutions in several countries, and constant variations in regulations. Moreover, rising applications of clinical intelligence and higher healthcare expenditure are also offering opportunities in market growth during the forecast period.

