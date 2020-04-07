App links all social media platforms in one place for businesses to thrive

April 7, 2020 – In June 2018, it was reported that Instagram has 1 billion active monthly users. The social media website has become the go-to platform for individuals and online businesses alike. However, one issue Instagram users have is the inability to add multiple links in their bio, that is set to change thanks to ILnk.it.

ILnk.it aims to address the issues individuals and businesses have when using Instagram. Instagram users can link multiple resources from their single Instagram bio link when using the app. Users are able to link multiple social profiles in a single place and local businesses can quickly send their data to clients. App users that want to add a QRCode link to their business card can easily manage online resources. Everything is made simple courtesy of ILnk.it.

The smartphone app supercharges an individual’s or business’s social media pages. No other app perfectly links all of a user’s social profiles together in one place. In addition, ILnk.it can host addresses, telephone numbers, WhatsApp, Telegram, Skype and many more social media platforms.

There are three options offered by ILnk.it that allows users to enhance their social media platforms. Users can use the free version of the app or subscribe for a 12- or 24-month membership plan.

When asked about the new app, a spokesman for ILnk.it said: “We are passionate about offering some of the best web tools for social media startups. Our app will help transform the way people use social media. Users are able to get the most out of their Instagram account and get the most out of their social media pages.”

Since the app was launched, it has generated a great deal of exposure. Some tech experts have called it one of the best new apps of 2020, while others have said the app is going to transform they way people use Instagram.

For more information about the new app, and to see why it has gained so much exposure, please visit https://www.ilnk.it/.

About ILnk.it

ILnk.it passionate about offering some of the best web tools for social media startups

###

Contact details

Company: ILnk.it

Product: Smartphone app

Website: https://www.ilnk.it/