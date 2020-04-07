Iron Oxides and Hydroxides Market Forecast Covering Growth Inclinations & Development Strategies until 2025

Iron Oxides and Hydroxides Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Iron Oxides and Hydroxides Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Iron Oxides and Hydroxides Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

By Market Players:

Segmentation

The iron oxide and hydroxides market can be segmented on the basis of color.

Black

Brown

Red

Yellow

Others

It can also be segmented on the basis of end use industries:

Construction

Paper

Plastics

Paints and coatings

Automobiles

Iron oxides and hydroxides market can also be segmented on the basis of type of product:

Natural

Synthetic

It can also be segmented on the basis of its applications:

Cosmetic

Healthcare

Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing

Mining and mineral processing

Iron oxides and Hydroxides Market: Segmentation Overview

The yellow colored iron oxide and hydroxide is widely used in the manufacture of concrete colorants, enamels, paper, plastics, rubber and other applications. Iron oxides and hydroxides disperse well in aqueous and solvent systems, they are also compatible to be used in a wide range of automobile applications. Iron oxides and hydroxides are ideal additives for the cosmetic products because they are water repellant and impart various colors. They are key ingredients in products such as colossal, eye shadows, mascara, foundation and lipsticks. Synthetic yellow and red iron oxides and hydroxides are used for mosaic flooring and color flooring. Body of vitrified tiles, pigmented mulch for orchards and gardens, cattle feed, brake linings, food colors, water treatment, coloring of paper, polishing colors are other important applications of iron oxides and hydroxides. It is because these colors do not fade with time and repel UV radiations.

Iron oxides and hydroxides nanoparticles are used for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) for diagnosis of various diseases. They are used as gene carriers and drug carriers for gene and drug therapies respectively. These nanoparticles are also used as therapeutic agents for cancer treatments which are hyperthermia based. Iron hydroxide is used for intramuscular treatments to reduce iron deficiencies.

Iron oxides and Hydroxides Market: Regional Outlook

The global iron oxides and hydroxides market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). APEJ holds the major market share in terms of production. This is attributed by large production of iron oxides and hydroxides in countries such as Australia and China. Followed by APEJ are North America and Europe. APEJ and MEA hold major market share in terms of consumption of iron oxides and hydroxides, which is attributed by the rapidly growing cosmetic, healthcare and manufacturing sectors. North America and Europe have huge market share in terms of consumption because of large number of water treatment and purifying plants.

Iron oxides and Hydroxides Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global iron oxides and hydroxides market are:

Applied Minerals Inc.

Heubach Color

Huntsman Corporation

KRONOS Worldwide, Inc.

Lanxess

BASF SE

Cathay Industries

Tronox Limited

DuPont

The Dow Chemical Company

Zenimac Exim

Harold Scholz & Co. GmbH

