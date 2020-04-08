Diabetes is one of the major cause of death. Diabetes is considered to be one of chronic disease and around 425 Mn adults were living with diabetes in 2017, globally.

A point-of-care glucose analyzer is a medical device used to detect diabetes mellitus in a short period of time. The progression and occurrence of microvascular complication can be controlled by improving glucose in the blood. In hospitalized settings glycemic control is measured by using point-of-care glucose analyzer devices.

These point-of-care glucose analyzers provide an immediate result due to this infused or subcutaneous insulin can be adjusted in a more physiologic and timely manner. The healthcare practitioner should be aware of the point-of-care glucose analyzers limitations to ensure the accuracy of the result for blood-glucose.

Rising prevalence of diabetes around the world is one of the major reason for the rising market growth of point-of-care glucose analyzer market. Immuno based analyzer takes 3-5 days to provide result due to which delay in management of diabetes has been observed.

This result in a rising demand for better treatment options and better glucose monitoring detection device, which has grown the demand and growth of point-of-care glucose analyzer market.

The innovation and introduction of point-of-care glucose analyzer have become more prominent in the medical field. Point-of-care glucose analyzer provides rapid results within 10-30 minutes, hence, the data obtained can be immediately used in the management of patient clinical care.

In particular, the management and diagnosis of diabetes mellitus are largely transferred to the outpatient setting, hence, point-of-care glucose analyzer can be very useful for outpatient settings. Moreover, point-of-care glucose analyzer can also be very useful for self-care at home, school, and workplace.

The advantage of providing immediate results makes the point-of-care glucose analyzer become a very necessary device for the management of diabetes in the outpatient and inpatient setting. This advantage increasing the market growth of point-of-care glucose analyzer market and are expected to gain huge demand in the coming years.

The global market for point-of-care glucose analyzer segmented on product type, sample, end user, and, geography.

Point-of-Care Glucose Analyzer Segmentation by Product Type Handheld POC Glucose Analyzer Benchtop POC Glucose Analyzer

Point-of-Care Glucose Analyzer Segmentation by Sample Blood Saliva

Point-of-Care Glucose Analyzer Segmentation by End User Hospitals Office Based Setting Home Care Setting Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others



According to the World Health Organization, in 2016, 1.6 Mn died because of diabetes, globally. The rising awareness regarding diabetes management and point-of-care testing are some of the major reasons for increasing the market growth for point-of-care glucose analyzer market.

The rising adoption rate for point-of-care glucose analyzer by healthcare professionals and diabetic patients play a remarkable role in managing diabetes and are observed to be the most effective tools for testing and obtaining result at a short period of time.

The point-of-care glucose analyzer market in the North America region is expected to be a prominent market and show high growth. In 2017, around 30 Mn American have diabetes, approx. 84 Mn American adults have prediabetes.

It has been observed that in adults aged 45-64 years old population half of them are diagnosed with diabetes. Among U.S. youth, new type 1 & type 2 diagnosed cases of diabetes have increased.

Europe region is expected to be the second lucrative market for point-of-care glucose analyzer. The point-of-care glucose analyzer market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to show moderate market growth due to a large number of underserved population and low awareness regarding their disease status.

Some of the key players in the point-of-care glucose analyzer market include Cardinal Health, Eurotrol, Inc., Callegari Srl, Taidoc Technology Corporation, MedicalSystem Biotechnology Co Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Nova Biomedical Corporation, Diasys Diagnostics India Pvt Ltd, Siemens Healthineers AG, McKesson Corporatio, Universal Biosensors, I Sens Inc, and others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Point-of-Care Glucose Analyzer Market Segments

Point-of-Care Glucose Analyzer Market Dynamics

Point-of-Care Glucose Analyzer Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Point-of-Care Glucose Analyzer Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2026

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights: