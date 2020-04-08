Hyperimmune globulin are immune globulins whose solutions are high in antibodies and offer protection against specific diseases that offer protection by providing passive immunity. Passive immunity are achieved through hyper immune globulin by administrating purified antibodies which provide immediate, and short-term protection against the disease.

Hyperimmune globulin closely resemble to intravenous immunoglobulin however they are isolated from plasma source donors that have concentration of antibody against specific antigen or invading pathogen. Some new and foreign antigens against which hyperimmune globulins are being developed or available in the market include tetanus toxins, hepatitis B, rabies etc. Administrating hyperimmune globulin could supplement “passive” immunity to the patient against any agent/antigen.

On comparison, a vaccine takes longer time to provide immunity to patient while hyperimmune globulin are known to provide quick and short-lifespan immunity. However, hyperimmune globulin may have serious side effects, whose usage is taken very cautiously.

Today, most hyperimmune globulin preparations are vaccine administered for providing full protection. Some manufacturers produce a limited quantity of large vials of some hyperimmune globulins for treatment rather than for prophylactic use. The number of cases requiring such large therapeutic doses are quite limited and few. Most hyperimmune globulin preparations are produced by commercial companies.

No governmental fractionators are involved as because the need to use specific plasma can be assessed only by commercial organizations. Although the need for hyperimmune globulin products have gone down in recent years, sales remained steady, as the usage is relatively confined to stable and matured markets.

Industrialized countries in particular the Europe and North American Region, human plasma-based hyperimmune globulin products are used. Most of the hyperimmune preparations are still administered mostly through intramuscular route for targeting acute and chronic conditions.

The global hyperimmune globulin Market is segmented on the basis of product, form type, application and end user

On the basis of product type, the Global Hyperimmune Globulin market is segmented into:

Immunoglobulins for Hepatitis B

Immunoglobulins For Rabies

Immunoglobulins for Tetanus

Rho(D) Immunoglobulins

Others

On the basis of application type, the Global Hyperimmune Globulin market is segmented into:

Immunodeficiency

Autoimmune Disease

Acute Infection

On the basis of form type, the Global Hyperimmune Globulin market is segmented into:

Powdered Form

Liquid Form

On the basis of end user, the global Hyperimmune Globulin is segmented into:

Government Institutions

Private Sector

Other

The global market for hyperimmune globulin is expected to grow a healthy CAGR over the forecast period and is expected to reach a substantial growth. Increase incidence of cancer requiring substantial use of hyperimmune globulin modulators is expected to drive the market growth.

Besides in developed regions, the market of hyperimmune globulin is expected rise due to increase prevalence of autoimmune disease, increase incidence of cancer, rabies treatment and many other immuno-genetic complications.

On the basis of region, the global hyperimmune globulin market can be segmented into seven key geographies:

North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to dominate the global hyperimmune globulin market with largest revenue share. The region’s hyperimmune globulin market dominance is attributed majorly due to the growing geriatric population.

High rate of adaptation of hyperimmune globulin towards immunomodulatory treatment in hospital and other healthcare centers across Europe is anticipated to push the hyperimmune globulin growth in the region.

North America especially U.S which invests aggressively in healthcare, is also expected to contribute significantly to the hyperimmune Globulin market share as majorly passive immunity is preferred choice amongst physicians in the region.

From East and South Asia, China, Japan and India, are expected to register top markets in the region, whereas Brazil and Mexico from Latin America are also anticipated to contribute significantly to the hyperimmune globulin market. The key factor to the regions market growth in hyperimmune globulin is mainly due to increase in healthcare awareness amongst the people and also rise in people’s disposable income.

Some of the market players in hyperimmune globulin globally include Hualan Bio, CSL Behring, Shanghai RAAS, Grifols, CNBG, Biotest, CBPO, Emergent (Cangene), Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang, Kedrion, Kamada and ADMA Biologics

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Hyperimmune Globulin segments

Global Hyperimmune Globulin dynamics

Historical actual market size, 2013 – 2017

Global Hyperimmune Globulin size & forecast 2018 to 2026

Global Hyperimmune Globulin current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved

Global Hyperimmune Globulin drivers and restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

