The “Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of monoclonal antibody therapeutics market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end user and geography. The global monoclonal antibody therapeutics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading monoclonal antibody therapeutics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Monoclonal antibody therapy is a form of immunotherapy that uses monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to bind specifically to certain cells or proteins. The objective is that this treatment will stimulate the patient’s immune system to attack those cells. It is possible to create a mAb that is specific to almost any extracellular/cell surface target. Many scientists across the globe are developing such antibodies for diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Ebola and different types of cancers.

The key players influencing the market are:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Sanofi

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Novartis AG

• AbbVie Inc.

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global monoclonal antibody therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as human, humanized, chimeric and others. The monoclonal antibody therapeutics market, based on application is segmented into cancer, autoimmune diseases, infection, hematological diseases and others. On the basis of end user, the global monoclonal antibody therapeutics market is segmented in to hospitals, private clinics and research institutes.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global monoclonal antibody therapeutics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The monoclonal antibody therapeutics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market- By Type

1.3.2 Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market- By Application

1.3.3 Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market- By End User

1.3.4 Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market- By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Pest Analysis

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South And Central America – Pest Analysis 5. Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market- Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers, Restraints & Expected Influence Of Covid-19 Pandemic 6. Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market – Global Market Overview

6.2 Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market – Global Market And Forecast To 2027

6.3 Market Positioning/ Market Share Of Key Player

