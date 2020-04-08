Nanopharmaceuticals is an upcoming part of nanomedicine, which includes discovery/development and delivery of drugs using nanobiotechnology. It also includes the use of nanoparticles as therapeutic agents in various medical fields such as oncology, neurology, infectious diseases and others. nanopharmaceuticals are known to have different chemical, physical and biological properties as compared to its lager counterparts. These compounds have a larger surface area coupled with nano scale properties, which can be utilized to offer advancement in drug and gene development. The nanopharmaceuticals have wide scope that comprises smart material for tissue engineering aspects, intelligent tools for drug delivery aspects, diagnostics and others.

The nanopharmaceuticals market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, cancer and infectious diseases. In addition, the benefits of nanaopharmaceuticals over the macroscopic medicines is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

• Abbott

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• Stryker

• Kadmon Holdings, Inc.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Kaken Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global nanopharmaceuticals market is segmented on the basis of carrier type, application and end user. Based on carrier type, the market is segmented as nanocrystals, protein, liposomes, polymer, inorganic and other carriers. The nanopharmaceuticals market, based on application is segmented into, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, oncology, neurology and other applications. On the basis of end user, the global nanopharmaceuticals market is segmented into, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and other pharmacies.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global nanopharmaceuticals market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The nanopharmaceuticals market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

1.1. Scope Of The Study

1.2. The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3. Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Nanopharmaceuticals Market – By Carrier Type

1.3.2 Nanopharmaceuticals Market – By Application

1.3.3 Nanopharmaceuticals Market – By End User

1.3.4 Nanopharmaceuticals Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country 2. Key Takeways 3. Research Methodology 4. Nanopharmaceuticals Market Landscape

4.1. Overview

4.2. Pest Analysis

4.3.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.3.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.3.4 Middle East And Africa – Pest Analysis

4.3.5 South And Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. Expert Opinions 5. Nanopharmaceuticals Market – Key Market Dynamics

5.1. Key Market Drivers

5.2. Key Market Restraints

5.3. Key Market Opportunities

5.4. Future Trends

5.5. Impact Analysis Of Drivers, Restraints & Expected Influence Of Covid-19 Pandemic 6. Nanopharmaceuticals Market – Global Market Analysis

6.1. Nanopharmaceuticals Market – Global Market Overview

6.2. Nanopharmaceuticals Market – Global Market And Forecast To 2027

6.3. Market Positioning/Market Share

