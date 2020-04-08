Administration of drug through nasal route is an alternative of parenteral route which is also known as nasal drug delivery system. The nasal drug administration has been used as an alternative route for the systemic availability of drugs that are restricted to intravenous administration. This technology provides easy to administration, patient compliance, low dose requirement, bypass first pass metabolism, excellent penetration rapid absorption and gives desirable effects. Many drug delivery devices for nasal application of liquid, semisolid and solid formulation are investigated to deliver the drugs to the treat most CNS diseases such as, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

The nasal drug delivery technology market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as, increasing demand for nasal drug delivery systems, technological advancement and growing incidence of chronic diseases. Moreover, growing adoption of self-administration practices is anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the nasal drug delivery technology market.

The key players influencing the market are:

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Merck and Co., Inc.

• Glaxosmithkline PLC

• Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

• 3M

• BD

• Astrazeneca PLC

• Aegis Therapeutics, LLC

• Aptargroup, Inc.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global nasal drug delivery technology market is segmented on the basis of systems, containers, dosage form, therapeutic application and end user. Based on systems, the market is segmented as, unit dose, bi-dose and multi dose. On the basis of containers, the market is segmented into, pressurized containers and non-pressurized containers. Based on the dosage form, the nasal drug delivery technology market is classified as, nasal powders, nasal gels, nasal drops & liquids and nasal spray. On the basis of application, the global nasal drug delivery technology market is categorized as, allergic & non-allergic rhinitis, nasal congestion, vaccinations and other applications. Based on the end user, the global nasal drug delivery technology market is segmented into hospitals and home health care.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global nasal drug delivery technology market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The nasal drug delivery technology market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

