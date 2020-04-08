Desmopressin is used to limit the amount of urine generated and frequency of urination. Desmopressin acetate is helpful in preventing nighttime bedwetting in children. Desmopressin acetate is used in patient whose body do not make enough vasopressin which is responsible for amount of urine production. There are various factors such as brain surgery or head injury resulting in decreased vasopressin production. There are various mechanisms by which desmopressin works, firstly by limiting the thirst, frequency of urination, amount of urine produced, etc. The medication can also be helpful in patients suffering with diabetes insipidus also known as water diabetes. Diabetes insipidus is rare disorder in which imbalance of body fluid occurs.

Increasing teenage population in various countries with comparatively lower average age expected to drive the growth of desmopressin acetate market. The nighttime bedwetting is regarded as normal phenomenon, especially in children but with awareness about the available treatment option is on the rise, it is expected to enhance the treatment seeking rate resulting in increased adoption of desmopressin acetate for the treatment. Increasing prevalence of diabetes insipidus across the world expected to drive the growth of the desmopressin acetate market. With increasing awareness about the availability of desmopressin acetate further expected to drive the growth of market.

Manufacturers in the desmopressin acetate are expected to enhance their regional product footprint coupled with various promotional activities such as awareness programs about the measures to prevent nighttime bedwetting, treatment of diabetes insipidus, etc. There is high unmet need in the diabetes insipidus to correct the fluid imbalance and with required promotional events among healthcare professionals as well as patients, the market for desmopressin acetate can witness significant growth over the forecast period. Efforts to increase awareness by various childcare non-profit organizations, diabetes foundation to improve the quality of life in patients with diabetes insipidus further expected to drive the growth of global desmopressin acetate market. Whereas, comparatively lower lucrative value of the desmopressin acetate market resulting into the limited efforts from manufacturers to improve their potential revenue generation.

The global desmopressin acetate market is segmented on the basis of indication, distribution channel and region.

By indication, the global desmopressin acetate market is segmented as:

Diabetes Insipidus

Nighttime Bedwetting

By distribution channel, the global desmopressin acetate market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drug Stores

The global desmopressin acetate market is expected to grow with steady pace attributing to increasing treatment seeking rate in diabetes insipidus patients. By indication, the global desmopressin acetate market is expected to be dominated by diabetes insipidus due to higher prevalence. By distribution channel, the global desmopressin acetate market is expected to be dominated by retail pharmacies owing to higher patient footfall. Manufacturers in the desmopressin acetate market are expected to enhance their collaboration with regional and country level manufacturers.

North America is expected to be the largest revenue generating market in global desmopressin acetate market owing to higher prevalence of diabetes insipidus. Latin America desmopressin acetate market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period owing to increasing product availability in the region. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative desmopressin acetate market due to higher treatment seeking rate. Asia-Pacific desmopressin acetate market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to higher population below 14 years of age coupled with higher prevalence of the diabetes insipidus in the region. Countries such as China and India are expected to drive the growth of desmopressin acetate market in the region owing to increasing awareness. Middle East & Africa is expected to be the least lucrative region in global desmopressin acetate market due to least product availability and lower treatment seeking rate.

Key participants operating in the global desmopressin acetate market are: Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., American Regent Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Apotex Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Mylan N.V., Alyvant and others.

