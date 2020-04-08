Oxcarbazepine Metabolite reagents are specific drug testing reagents utilized in the determination of cluster of medical conditions which includes epilepsy, bipolar disorders, seizures and others. The oxcarbazepine metabolite reagents are utilized in determining levels of metabolite and an important measure in treatments and dose management in critical patients. Several manufacturing companies across oxcarbazepine metabolite reagents market are in the course of developing advanced oxcarbazepine metabolite reagents to test background it provides over the traditional enzyme reagent. Monohydroxycarbamazepine (MHC) is an active metabolite of oxcarbazepine metabolite reagents tests responsible for therapeutic effects. The tests prescribed by a physician basically measures the metabolite concentration of oxcarbazepine metabolite reagents. Life expectancy has risen over the last few decades in both emerging and developed countries and the geriatric population with neurological disorders or degenerative problems have also increased. This creates an opportunity for oxcarbazepine metabolite reagents manufacturers to capitalize on the existing need gap that pertains to increasing the effectiveness of the oxcarbazepine metabolite reagents test available in the market.

The major driving factor for growth of oxcarbazepine metabolite reagents market is continuously increasing incidences of partial seizures and wide adoption of oxcarbazepine metabolite reagents test, owing to rising inclination towards available tests. As per Mayo Clinic Laboratories’ Neurology Catalog, the oxcarbazepine metabolite reagents test is approved as monotherapy in adults with and without secondary generalized seizures in adults, which is expected to rise in the number of oxcarbazepine metabolite reagents test annually year-on-year. Further administration of oxcarbazepine metabolite reagents as an adjunct to other anti-convulsants in patients with dementia and bipolar disorders is predicted to increase overall size of the oxcarbazepine metabolite reagents market. The necessity of monitoring serum concentration to assess potential toxicity and other compliances during the oxcarbazepine therapy is expected to drive the oxcarbazepine metabolite reagents market exponentially.

The global Oxcarbazepine Metabolite Reagents market is segmented on the basis of product type, Application, End Users, and Geography:

Oxcarbazepine Metabolite Reagents market Segmentation by Product Type Tablets Oral suspensions



Oxcarbazepine Metabolite Reagents market Segmentation by Application Neurology Pediatrics Neonatology Genetic Disease



Oxcarbazepine Metabolite Reagents market Segmentation by End User Hospitals Diagnostics Laboratories Home Care Settings



The global oxcarbazepine metabolite reagents market is estimated to surge from the growth in number of patients with active epilepsy. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data in 2015 estimated around 1.2% of U.S. population with epilepsy which accounted nearly 3 million adults and 470,000 children which is expected to rise ultimately growing the oxcarbazepine metabolite reagents market. The rising neuropathic pain in geriatric population is opined to increase the supply of oxcarbazepine metabolite reagents. The expiry of patent of brand name drug of initial manufacturer has paved way for regional players to supply generics which has recently helped contract research organizations to study the efficacy and other aspects of oxcarbazepine metabolite reagents.

The contract development and manufacturing companies in emerging economies are trying to create innovative business models to capitalize the opportunity created by generic drug providers in the oxcarbazepine metabolite reagents market. Laboratory based tests at affordable price to increase the reach of oxcarbazepine metabolite reagents test is another driving factor in the oxcarbazepine metabolite reagents market. The test is basically marketed via different names which include 10-Hydroxy-10,11-Dihydrocarbamazepine; 10-Hydroxycarbazepine; 10-OH-Carbazepine (MHD), 11-Dihydrocarbamazepine; Eslicarbazepine; MHC; Monohydroxy Carbamazepine (MHD), and other names in different regions.

Geographically, global oxcarbazepine metabolite reagents market is segmented into seven key regions viz. Europe, Latin America, North America, South Asia, East Asia, Middle East & Africa and Oceania. North America dominates the overall oxcarbazepine metabolite reagents market due to higher adoption of oxcarbazepine metabolite reagents testing and higher oxcarbazepine dosage penetration. Moreover, South Asia region is anticipated to show substantially higher market growth rate due to increasing patient pool opting for oxcarbazepine metabolite reagents test and increasing rate of patients diagnosed with partial seizures and other epileptic conditions. The East Asia oxcarbazepine metabolite reagents market is anticipated to show a steady growth benefiting from presence of local manufacturers in the region.

Some of the major key players competing in the global oxcarbazepine metabolite reagents market are Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Apotex Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Polpharma, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. and others.

