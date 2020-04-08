Muscle Stimulation Devices Steady Growth to be Witnessed by 2019-2028

Assessment of the Global Muscle Stimulation Devices Market

The recent study on the Muscle Stimulation Devices market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Muscle Stimulation Devices market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Muscle Stimulation Devices market.

The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Muscle Stimulation Devices market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Muscle Stimulation Devices market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Muscle Stimulation Devices market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Muscle Stimulation Devices across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

manufacturers during the assessment period.

Combination Devices to Become Evidently Popular in Asian Countries

Combination therapy using IFT, US, and MS devices has been trending the market, especially for joint pain and lower back pain. While IFT machines have been in use for chronic joint pain and lower back pain resultant from osteoarthritis (OA), a considerable portion of the expanding OA patient pool in Asia Pacific is preferring this combined device therapy over conventional treatments. A majority of companies in APAC are thus expected to target hospitals and physiotherapy clinics, for augmenting portable combination device sales.

Swelling Demand in Sports Medicine to Spur Adoption of EMS Devices

Electrical muscle stimulation devices have been used by sports professionals over the years, during the warm-up sessions in gyms. Besides widespread use in pre-endurance training, EMS devices are used during the cooling down sessions post-training. The ultimate aim is to prevent muscle soreness through muscle stimulation and causing soft contractions on a group of muscles, after a vigorous activity.

Soaring Use for Rehabilitation of Atrophied Muscles Post-stroke, to Increase Sales

As physiotherapists are increasingly preferring galvanic stimulators or EMS devices to revive atrophied muscles in stroke or spinal multiple sclerosis patients, in terms of strength, the market is most likely to benefit in terms of revenue through 2028. These devices have been in use for lower limb muscle rehabilitation and upper limb strengthening, which apparently assists in gait training for the stroke patients. Moreover, adoption of muscle stimulators will also remain on a steady rise for treating Bell’s palsy patients, as these devices are highly popular among paralytic patients for long-term home therapy.

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Muscle Stimulation Devices market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Muscle Stimulation Devices market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Muscle Stimulation Devices market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Muscle Stimulation Devices market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Muscle Stimulation Devices market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Muscle Stimulation Devices market establish their foothold in the current Muscle Stimulation Devices market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Muscle Stimulation Devices market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Muscle Stimulation Devices market solidify their position in the Muscle Stimulation Devices market?

