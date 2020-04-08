Get Free Trail Access Now – Business Market Insights has announced has new Report on “Europe Strategy Consulting Market” which instills a crisp idea of the influential aspects affecting the growth of the market. It gives the new entrants a clear idea of all the business strategies incorporated by the key players, which is helping them regulate their trade success. It serves a reliable business tool helping the reader to understand the global and domestic scope of the market.

Germany is anticipated to leads the strategy consulting market across the Europe region through the forecast period. Automotive, textile, healthcare, and consumer electronics are the strongest sectors in the region that contribute to its economy. There is a domination of major companies including Accenture, Mercer, and others in the country. Also, the presence of companies including Simun-Kucher and Roland Berger has driven the growth of the market in Germany. Presence of large automotive hub coupled with some of the renowned industries in the country favor the growth of strategy consulting. This bolster the Europe strategy consulting market on the forecast period.

The rising implementation the performance based billing business model is anticipated to fuel the Europe strategy consulting market growth. Until now the consulting industry has been working on the time-based billing business model. However, this business model has had its fair share of disadvantages. The business model followed involved client interaction with the consultant in order to extract value for money for the client in the form of operational improvement as well as any kind of strategy formulation. However, the power of time lies in the hands of the consultant as well as the expertise. This type of model did not involve any sharing of risks and rewards of the client’s execution of the strategy. These initiative by the market player are enhancing the growth of Europe strategy consulting market.

Europe Strategy Consulting Market – By Services

Corporate Strategy

Business Model Transformation

Economic Policy

Mergers & Acquisitions

Organizational Strategy

Functional Strategy

Strategy & Operations

Digital Strategy

Europe Strategy Consulting Market – By Industry Vertical

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

Manufacturing

Europe Strategy Consulting Market – By Country

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Germany

Rest of Europe

Companies Mentioned

A.T. Kearney, Inc.

Accenture PLC

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Bain & Company

Ernst & Young Ltd.

KPMG

McKinsey & Company

Mercer LLC

The Boston Consulting Group

PwC

