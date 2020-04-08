Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Detailed Industry Report Analysis 2019-2027

In 2018, the market size of Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Air Quality Monitoring Equipment .

This report studies the global market size of Air Quality Monitoring Equipment , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Air Quality Monitoring Equipment history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market, the following companies are covered:

Competitive Dynamics

The report covers well-established players including Aeroqual, Ecotech, Vaisala, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., TSI Inc., Horiba Ltd., CEM Corporation, Siemens AG, and Kaiterra. These established players are engaged in the development and introduction of innovative air quality monitoring equipment for end-users in the market. For instance in February 2017, Aeroqual, a prominent provider of air quality monitoring systems, introduced a compact air quality monitoring station AQS 1. The AQS 1 is designed for long term fixed air quality monitoring and is fully weather proof. Furthermore, the product has an in-built data communication system and can be calibrated in the field. Furthermore, companies are forming strategic partnerships in order to capture higher market share.

The air quality monitoring equipment market has been segmented as below:

Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market, by Type

Air Pollution Sampler

Anemometers

Gas Analyzers and Detectors

Particle Counter

Others

Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market, by End-user

Power Generation

Oil and Gas

Medical

Construction

Chemical

Others

Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Air Quality Monitoring Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Air Quality Monitoring Equipment , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Air Quality Monitoring Equipment in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Air Quality Monitoring Equipment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.