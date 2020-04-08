Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2019-2025

The global Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety market. The Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The key market players profiled in this study include WAVECONTROL, Osun Technologies, Inc., Narda Safety Test Solutions, Mirion Technologies, Inc., Brightstandz Pvt Ltd., General Tools & Instruments LLC, TES Electrical Electronic Corp., TECPEL Co.,Ltd., Spectris plc, Sper Scientific, and LAURUS Systems, Inc.

Global Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market

By Detector

High-frequency

Low-frequency

Others

By Device Type

Personal Monitoring Devices

Handheld Monitoring Devices

Area Monitoring Devices

By End-use

Residential

Healthcare

Military and Homeland Security

Manufacturing

Laboratory and Education

Telecommunication

Others

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



