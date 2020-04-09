Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Industry covering Key Business Segments and Wide Scope Geographies to Analyzed Market Data. Report includes Different Market Forecasts related to Market Size, Revenue, CAGR, Gross Margin, Share, and other Key Factors of Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market.

With growing complexities in managing numerous projects and scrutinizing large amount of data, companies face a lot of hardships to maintain the work space efficiency, while optimizing all the possessions such as financial, resources and time. To cure this problem, Project Portfolio Management (PPM) was introduced, a PPM software aims to fulfill the project management requirements of an organization. The Project Portfolio Management tool is all about collaborating and tuning tools, culture and people within a standard structure of business. The PPM tool is designed to provide organizations with supreme visibility in a business process and facilitate alignment in projects, business objectives and corporate strategies. Several other industry verticals except Information Technology are expected to implement responsive project management techniques in future. This technology is trending up briskly, and is expected to create a striking opportunity for market vendors in next few years.

Increasing complications in project handling is expected to generate high demand in PPM solutions globally. The demand is further projected to be driven by factors like the increasing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) or workforce mobility. BYOD enables employees of a company to bring their own devices to the premises, this not only helps them to save money but also creates employee satisfaction. Thus, numerous organizations have already implemented this module in their business for better project management. The major factors beholding the market growth include, prevailing apprehensions related to installation and usage, and security concerns regarding the software as a service (SaaS)-based PPM solution.

The reports cover key developments in the Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Companies Mentioned

Ca Technologies

Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P.

Planisware

Changepoint Corporation

Innotas

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Celoxis Technologies

Planview

Workfront, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Currently, the market vendors are more focused on solving complexity that involve implementation of PPM solutions. It’s been also noticed that several organizations already using this solution are facing trouble in understanding the relevance and usage of the software post its implementation. Sometimes organizations fail to communicate their business problem appropriately to the PPM vendors, which is because the market is facing a crisis of skilled workforce who can educate customers about the correct usage of PPM software. Integration of social media with PPM solutions and rising demand for better agile and responsive project management tools are expected to create further opportunities for the market to boom.

The PPM market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, end-user and region. The deployment type segment comprises cloud and on-premises deployment, cloud based implementation is projected to lead the PPM market, capturing largest market share. The bolstering fame of SaaS-based solutions has created more competitive base in the market and has introduced numerous SaaS specialized PPM solutions providers in market. The end users segment comprises of, small & medium enterprises, BFSI, real estate, government, retail and healthcare sector. Here, the SMEs are projected to showcase the highest growth opportunity due to extensive acceptance of cloud-based PPM solutions, also use PPM solutions to gain better visibility and project management. The PPM market covers five major regional segments, North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America has been accounted for the largest number of share in global PPM market. The MEA is foreseen to experience a prompt growth rate due to high adoption of SaaS-based PPM solution. APAC region is experiencing a notable growth in adopting and demonstrating PPM solutions.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

