Sugar Substitutes: Market Outlook

Sugar, a carbohydrate used in many foods for its sweet taste, is derived from various sources such as sugarcane. Monosaccharide (simple sugar), galactose, and fructose are among the more common types of sugar. The sugar that humans consume is known as sucrose, which – when consumed – will hydrolyse into glucose and fructose. Sugar is mainly used in bakery products and commercial beverages and as a sweetener.

Regular consumption sugar can lead to weigh gain, increased risk of heart diseases, acne, diabetes, increased risk of cancer, depression, accelerated ageing of skin, and fatty liver, among other health risks. With growing health consciousness, there has been a shift in consumer preference towards sugar substitutes. Sugar substitutes are food additives that impart the same taste as sugar, but contain less food energy as compared to any other sugar-based sweeteners. These sugar substitutes are used on a large scale by food manufacturers as replacements for sugar in food products.

Sugar Substitutes and their Properties:

Nowadays, consumers are more health conscious and inclined towards a healthy diet. In the food and beverage industry, the usual table sugar, which is high in calories, is rapidly being replaced by a variety of sugar substitutes. Specifically, corn syrup and sugar are being replaced by sugar substitutes in food applications. Dietary food, sodas, sugar-free desserts and cereals are some of the common foods that feature sugar substitutes.

The increasing demand for zero-calorie or low-calorie products, coupled with the rising consumer awareness regarding sugar substitutes, is the prime factor contributing to the growth of the sugar substitutes market. Sugar substitutes are mainly used in processed foods such as beverages, ice creams, powdered drink mixes, puddings, jams, jellies, candies, dairy products, and others.

Food manufacturers choose the suitable sugar substitute on the basis various criteria such as availability, cost, stability and other considerations. Sometimes, sugar substitute blends are used. Regulations in the U.S. and Europe have approved the usage of stevia as a sweetener, which has led to an upsurge in the demand for the stevia leaf. The import rate of sugar substitutes in countries such as Indonesia and India is low when compared with other countries, due to the lack of consumer awareness regarding sugar substitutes. The increasing prevalence of diabetes and rising weight-related issues are among the key factors driving the adoption of sugar substitutes.

Global Sugar Substitutes Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global sugar substitutes market has been segmented as:

High intensity sweeteners

Low intensity sweeteners

High fructose corn syrup

On the basis of nature, the global sugar substitutes market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of end use, the global sugar substitutes market has been segmented as:

Food and beverage manufacturers Bakery Confectionery Dairy Ready-to-eat snacks Convenience foods Soft drinks Packaged food

Cosmetics and personal care

Pharmaceuticals

Global Sugar Substitutes Market: Market Participants

