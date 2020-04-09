Introduction:

3D food printing is designing and providing 3D shapes to the food ingredients and also maintaining structure, texture and taste of the ingredients. 3D food printing is bringing 3 dimensional digital design into real world object which is edible. 3D food printing is healthy and good for environment as it converts proteins from algae, beet leaves or insects into tasty products. One of the most important benefit of 3D printing is that it provides door for food customization according to the preferences and needs of individual. 3D food printing gives rise to new flavors, textures and shapes to provide new and unique eating experiences. 3D food printing is done by machines called 3D printers. 3D printed foods have to please the eyes and mind both at the same time. Even NASA is now looking for ways to 3D print food in space.

Global 3D Food Printing Market Dynamics:

The market of global 3D food printing is anticipated to be driven by increasing market need for mass customization, ability of 3D printers to prepare food which is convenient and time saving, customization of nutrients required by an individual in their food products, getting the benefit of alternative ingredients and others. Now a days all the microwave made pancakes which are available in Netherlands are printed. As the world is getting more self-centered they are going for more customization and so their food. Market need for mass customization is increasing and is going for different shapes, colors, flavors, nutrition and textures. This customization is done mainly on food products like coffee, hamburgers, ice cream, cake, biscuits, confectionary and others. Technology is also one of the driving force behind 3D food printing market. With the enhancement in technology came up micro oven in every home and now 3D food printing machine is coming up. The market of global 3D food printing is anticipated to have restraints too. Many of the ingredients which are used for 3D printing are converted to paste. There are limited food which can be made into paste. 3D food printing is also a slow process which requires cooling many a times before the food can be consumed. Necessity of 3D food printing is that it can overcome the trend of prevailing food customization techniques which is less effective and at the same time its manufacturing cost is high.

Global 3D Food Printing Market Segmentation:

The global 3D food printing market is segmented on the basis of application, ingredients and region. 3D printed foods are applied and used to make modern food designs which gives pleasure to eyes before it can be consumed. Another application of 3D printed food is that it serves food for the elderly, for instance, 3D printed carrots are easy to chew and also easy to swallow. Few other applications are domestic cooking, catering services, personalized chocolates and homogeneous snacks. Product types where 3D printing is used are bakery products coffees, ice creams, confectionary and others. Among the product type confectionary segment is expected to grow at a faster CAGR over the forecast period. As chocolate, confectionary products are very popular among the children and it also attract elderly people. Edible ingredients can be segmented into dough, fruits & vegetable, proteins, sauce, dairy products, sugar, carbohydrates, yard, algae and others.

Global 3D Food Printing Market Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the global 3D food printing market can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Europe is the market leader in 3D food printing. In Netherlands all the microwave pancakes which are available in supermarkets are printed. In Spain, Natural Machines tried to bring the 3D food printing technology into the household. U.S. is also engaged in 3D food printing because there 3D printer maker 3D Systems along with Culinary Institute of America are setting many projects.

Global 3D Food Printing Market Key Players:

The major player identified across the value chain for global 3D food printing market are TNO (innovation for life), Philips, Electrolux, Barilla, Nestle, NASA, Hershey’s, Modern Meadow, Choc Edge, 3D Systems, Natural Machines, ZMorph, [email protected]