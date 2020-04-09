Refractory Angina is a disabling chronic heart pain, when the blood flow slows down and makes it hard for the oxygen-rich blood to reach the heart. It refers to a debilitating cardiovascular condition characterized by the inability of arteries to supply the desired blood to the heart

The Refractory Angina Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such increasing prevalence of cardio diseases, research activities aimed at development of newer drugs, increased expenditure on healthcare, and rising awareness. Nevertheless, the negative impact on the public sentiments due to failed therapies may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Top Leading companies are:

– Ark Therapeutics Group plc

– Neovasc Inc

– Saneron CCEL Therapeutics, Inc

– Vasomedical, Inc

– Cryopraxis

– Workhardt

– Synokem

– Grandix Pharmaceuticals

– Bluecross

– Virginia Spine Institute

The global Refractory Angina Market is segmented on the basis of Drugs and Therapies. Based on drugs the market is segmented into Estrogen, Nicorandil, Ivabradibe, Ranolazine and L-arginine. Based on Therapies the market is segmented into Enhanced External Counterpulsation and Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Refractory Angina Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Refractory Angina Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

