Refractory Angina is a disabling chronic heart pain, when the blood flow slows down and makes it hard for the oxygen-rich blood to reach the heart. It refers to a debilitating cardiovascular condition characterized by the inability of arteries to supply the desired blood to the heart
The Refractory Angina Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such increasing prevalence of cardio diseases, research activities aimed at development of newer drugs, increased expenditure on healthcare, and rising awareness. Nevertheless, the negative impact on the public sentiments due to failed therapies may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
Top Leading companies are:
– Ark Therapeutics Group plc
– Neovasc Inc
– Saneron CCEL Therapeutics, Inc
– Vasomedical, Inc
– Cryopraxis
– Workhardt
– Synokem
– Grandix Pharmaceuticals
– Bluecross
– Virginia Spine Institute
The global Refractory Angina Market is segmented on the basis of Drugs and Therapies. Based on drugs the market is segmented into Estrogen, Nicorandil, Ivabradibe, Ranolazine and L-arginine. Based on Therapies the market is segmented into Enhanced External Counterpulsation and Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation.
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY
1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE
1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION
1.3.1 Refractory Angina Market – By Drugs
1.3.2 Refractory Angina Market – By Therapies
1.3.3 Refractory Angina Market – By Region
1.3.3.1 By Country
2. KEY TAKEWAYS
3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4. REFRACTORY ANGINA MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. OVERVIEW
4.2. PEST ANALYSIS
4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis
4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis
4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis
4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS
5. REFRACTORY ANGINA MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS
5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS
5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
5.4. FUTURE TRENDS
