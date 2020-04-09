Hospital-Acquired Infection are acquired during hospitalization, or when admitted into a nursing home, rehabilitation facility, outpatient clinic or other clinical setting. These can be acquired from an infected patient, outside environment, or from a staff of that facility.

The Hospital-Acquired Infection Control market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as rise in geriatric population, Increasing number of surgeries performed, usage of disinfectors and medical nonwovens in a large scale, and development of technologically advanced diagnostic products. Nevertheless, strict regulations of the government may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Top Leading companies are:

– Steris Corporation

– Advanced Sterilization Products

– Getinge Group

– Kimberly-Clark Corporation

– Cantel Medical

– BioMerieux SA

– Belimed AG

– 3M company

– Sterigenics International LLC

– Synergy Health, plc

The global Hospital-Acquired Infection Control market is segmented on the basis of Infection and End User. Based on Infection the market is segmented into Catheter-associated urinary tract infections, surgical site infections, Central line-associated bloodstream infections and Respiratory infections. Based on End User the market is segmented into Hospitals and ICUs, Outpatient Care Centers and Long-Term Care Facilities.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Hospital-Acquired Infection Control market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Hospital-Acquired Infection Control market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS 1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market – By Infection

1.3.2 Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market – By End User

1.3.3 Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. HOSPITAL-ACQUIRED INFECTION CONTROL MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

