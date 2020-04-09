The Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market report includes a detailed study of the market, its future predictions by past year as a reference for the period between 2020 and 2025 as the forecast period. This report on Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market focusses on different categories that define this market with a systematic approach that addresses the consumer base, researchers and market experts like the stakeholders. It also gives a clear perspective towards the competition and demand and supply chain. Every market research report follows a robust methodology to define its market value. This report on Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market has been very well drafted to benefit anyone studying it.

Intuitive Surgical

Karl Storz

Medtronic

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

BrainLAB

Integra LifeSciences

GE Healthcare

Zimmer Biomet

Philips

Hitachi

XION

7D Surgical

Claron Technology

Siemens

Image Guided Surgery System

Robot Assistance Program

The classification of image guided and robot assisted surgery includes image guided surgery and robot assisted surgery, and the proportion of robot assisted surgery in 2019 is about 65.36%.

General Surgery

Orthopaedic Surgery

Urology Surgery

Others

The most proportion of image guided and robot assisted surgery is in general surgery and the revenue proportion in 2019 is about 28%.

