Adherence monitoring caps are smart bottle caps that stores, dispenses and tracks prescription medication. It is designed for both patients and caregivers. According to the World Health Organization every year 125,000 deaths in US are due to poor patient medication adherence. The adherence monitoring cap connects to your smartphone wirelessly and records and tracks medication usage every time that you open the bottle. The stored data can be transferred easily for immediate analysis and interpretation. These devices are highly compact and portable and can be easily carried in a handbag or pocket. These devices also have send reminders on patient’s mobile phone or the cap starts glowing in order to remind patient about its medication time. These Adherence monitoring caps have a long battery life of about 3 days and can be recharged easily using a USB cable.

The market for adherence monitoring caps market is expected to witness growth due to growing integration of smart technology in healthcare, rapid technological advancements in the field of healthcare IT, rising geriatric population, rising prevalence of diseases like Alzheimer’s, schizophrenia and others where medication adherence is important and growing public preference for products inundated with smart technology. However, high price of these devices and lack of awareness about this product restraints the market growth.

The Adherence monitoring caps market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Adherence monitoring caps market based type, sales channel and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Adherence monitoring caps market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The adherence monitoring caps market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America dominated the Adherence monitoring caps market in 2017, owing to the growing geriatric population in the US and rising prevalence of Alzheimer’s serves potential opportunities for the market to grow in the North America region. Also, the growing packaging industry in this region influences the market growth in this region. Asia Pacific Adherence monitoring caps market is expected witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing constantly growing and improving healthcare and IT infrastructure, favorable government initiatives and implementation of smart technologies in healthcare favors market growth in this region.

The Adherence monitoring caps market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

