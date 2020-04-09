Cognitive computing is the reproduction of human thought procedures in an electronic form. Cognitive computing helps to identify risks and frauds. In healthcare sector it helps doctors to treat patients based on past data. The process is based on software bringing intelligence information. Cognitive computing need to manage complex and huge volume of data.

The market of healthcare cognitive computing is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, increasing load of chronic diseases, technical advancements in the healthcare industry, separation in the adoption of third computing platforms and Influence analysis of drivers on market forecast are the driving factors of healthcare cognitive computing market. Various technological developments in the healthcare industry and growing demand for modified treatment in Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The global healthcare cognitive computing market is segmented on the basis of technology, deployment model and end user. The technology segment includes, natural language processing (NLP), machine learning, automated reasoning, information retrieval. Based on deployment model, the market is segmented as, cloud based, on-premise. Based on end user, the market is classified as, healthcare payers, healthcare providers, and others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global healthcare cognitive computing market based on technology, deployment model and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall healthcare cognitive computing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key healthcare cognitive computing manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, technology and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Medwhat, IBM, CognitiveScale, Healthcare X.0 GmbH, Microsoft, Nuance Communications, Inc., Intel Corporation, Palantir Technologies, Apixio, Inc. and Saffron Tech Pvt Ltd.

