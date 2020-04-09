Cocoa Market Movement-detailed Research Analysis 2019-2026

Global Cocoa market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cocoa .

This industry study presents the global Cocoa market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Cocoa market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

increasing demand for cocoa in the conventional sub-segment in Western Europe is expected to fuel growth of the cocoa market in this region. The Western Europe market is projected to gain 233 BPS by 2026 end over 2016. The cocoa market in North America is likely to witness substantial growth in terms of value throughout the forecast period. North America followed Western Europe closely in terms of market share in 2016, with a projected value share of over 20%. The North America cocoa market is anticipated to gain 23 BPS by 2026 end over 2016. In terms of CAGR, the Western Europe cocoa market is estimated to register the highest value CAGR of 4.1% with North America standing at the second position with 3.5% value CAGR.

Swiss chocolate manufacturer The Barry Callebaut Group opens first ever cocoa powder based beverage products academy

Switzerland based chocolate manufacturer The Barry Callebaut Group opened its first cocoa powder based beverage products academy in 2016 – Van Houten Beverage, Sweden – to enter into this business segment. In 2016, U.S based Cargrill Incorporated introduced cocoa powder with intense dark red colour in its product offerings in Indonesia for application in chocolate ice-creams, drinks, and desserts. Another U.S. based manufacturer, Carlyle Cocoa has acquired speciality in manufacturing six different cocoa powder varieties differentiated on the basis of pH range, while the rest of the ingredients remain the same.

