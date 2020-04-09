Increasing customer spending towards furniture products, rise in demand from building and construction industry, rise in government investment towards smart city developments are some of main driving factors for market growth. However, high cost of initial buying and availability of cheap alternatives turns as restrain for market growth.

The global Edge Banding Machine market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region, with focus on manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Global Edge Banding Machine market competition by top manufacturers, with revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

• HOMAG

• BIESSE

• Vector Systems

• HOLZ-HER GmbH

• Cantek

• BI-MATIC

• Casadei Industria

• HOFFMANN

• SCM Group

• Nanxing

Global Edge Banding Machine Market is spread across 121 pages

On the basis of types, the market is split into:

• Automatic Edge Banding Machine

• Semi-automatic Edge Banding Machine

• Manual Edge Banding Machine

Based on applications, the market is divided into:

• Furniture Industry

• Building Material Industry

• Others

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration.

Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

• Manufacturers

• Suppliers

• Distributors

• Government Body & Associations

• Research Institutes

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology and Scope

3 Global Edge Banding Machine Market — Market Overview

4 Global Edge Banding Machine Market — Industry Trends

5 Global Edge Banding Machine Market — Product Type Outlook

6 Global Edge Banding Machine Market — Application Outlook

7 Global Edge Banding Machine Market — By Regional Outlook

8 Competitive Landscape & Company Profile

