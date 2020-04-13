The global AI Processor Market Ecosystem size was valued at $14.8 billion in 2018 and AI (Artificial Intelligence) processor Ecosystem will grow 25% of CAGR by during forecast period 2026. The IT industry is witnessing a lot of transformations and growth with new technological breakthroughs like “Artificial Intelligence processor”. Demand from the communications, data processing, and consumer electronics sectors is largely driving this market.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the AI in Processor Market needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the AI in Processor Market. Key datasets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

Download Sample PDF to understand the COVID19 impact and be smart in redefining business strategies.

https://www.alltheresearch.com/impactC19-request/315

The top 19 AI semiconductor startups working on AI-enabled processers are based in the US. These startups are working on building deep-learning Processor, neuromorphic Processor, etc., which try to imitate the way human brain functions. This is going to raise the number of Processor produced and will increase the competition in the market, thereby affecting the pricing of processers. The rise of AI will almost certainly be the most powerful driving force in the semiconductor industry for the coming decade. Maximum AI startups are based in the US and Europe, whereas in the Asia-Pacific region, countries like China, Japan, India, Singapore, Taiwan, and South Korea are driving AI Processor innovation through various incubation hubs. For example, Chinese startups like Cambricon Technologies, Horizon Robotics, ThinkForce, and DeePhi Technologies, have cumulatively raised $300 million in venture capital funding.

Following Top Key players are profiled in this Market Study:

NVIDIA, Intel, Qualcamm, Samsung, ARM and more…

The major players operating in the Global AI Processor Ecosystem are as follows:

Company: NVIDIA Intel Qualcamm Samsung ARM

Total Revenue (US$) $ 11.7 $70.8 $22.73 $210.9 $1.39

Download Exclusive Free Sample PDF with Top Companies Market Positioning Data

https://www.alltheresearch.com/sample-request/315



Global AI Processor Ecosystem

The global AI Processor Ecosystem size was valued at $14.8 billion in 2018. At present, the US dominates the artificial intelligence processor market owing to technological advancements. Increasing penetration of HUD screens in luxury cars, smart wearables, smartphones, etc., will raise the adoption of AI solutions in Europe. Asia-Pacific is still in the early stage of this technology, but China is currently dominating the AI Processor Ecosystem. China is gradually competing with the U.S. in technological innovation in AI processor. Leaders such as Nvidia are supplying GPUs adapted for AI training loads to Microsoft, Amazon Web services, and Tesla. But gradually, Google, Facebook, Huawei, Alibaba, Baidu, and Amazon are becoming active in this area, as these companies feel that they can also produce AI Processor that will address their specific needs and trade-offs between performance and power consumption..

Based on application, the market has been segmented into cancer, immunodeficiencies and others. Cancer application segment accounts of the largest share in the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period..

Ask You Queries | Get 30 Min Free Analyst Call

https://www.alltheresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/315

Table of Content:

Ecosystem Report – Table of Content

Introduction Global AI in Processor Ecosystem Definition Scope of study Annual SaaS Executive Summary

Global Market Segmentation

AI in Processor Ecosystem Positioning

Global AI in Processor Ecosystem Snapshot AI in Processor Broad Heads Demand Side Supply Side Global AI in Processor Ecosystem Segmentation By Component

AI in Processor Ecosystem Sizing, Volume, and ASP Analysis & Forecast

Global AI in Processor Ecosystem Sizing & Volume Cross-segmentation

And More…

View Complete Report with Different Company Profiles

https://www.alltheresearch.com/report/315/ai-processor-ecosystem-market

AllTheResearch

Contact Person: Rohit B.

Tel: 1-888-691-6870

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.alltheresearch.com