It’s become apparent that for a lot of local businesses, remote working has presented a HUGE challenge, not just in setting up the required infrastructure and equipment needed, but the ongoing day to day support and troubleshooting required to keep their teams working efficiently. Even those lucky enough to have an internal IT department are struggling with the increased demand for their services. This is where local IT company Evaporate come in.

Evaporate have been supporting businesses in Gloucestershire and Wiltshire for the past 15 years and have noticed the struggle that others have been facing with setting up and supporting their remote workforce. Which is why they are offering their help with supporting businesses with employees working from home, troubleshooting day to day frustrations and assisting internal IT teams where they can.

“We will be donating 50% of everything we earn from this to the NHS Charities COVID-19 Urgent Appeal in a bid to support them in the fight to keep us safe and healthy” says MD Jack Peploe.

“Not many businesses are set up to cope with their staff working remotely, especially with the recent surge in hackers taking advantage of the situation. Making sure that employees are working and working safely is integral to ensuring that businesses come out the other side of this intact”

If you are a business in Wiltshire or Gloucestershire that needs help with remote working just visit https://business.stayathome.services/heretohelp?src=pr and book an appointment to talk to Jack. He explains, “I want to make this as easy as possible for business owners, my calendar is on the site so they can book a time that is convenient for them. This is the kind of work that we do every day, and we want to do our bit to help out our fellow local businesses”.

………………………………………….

Notes for editors

Jack Peploe is available for further information and interview, on 0800 082 2420