Automotive Front End Module Value Projected to Expand by 2019-2025

The study on the Automotive Front End Module Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Automotive Front End Module Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the key indexes of Market growth which contains a comprehensive analysis of CAGR development the value chain, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to know the qualitative growth parameters of their worldwide market.

Competitive Landscape

The automotive front end module market includes assessment on various key players. Major companies profiled in the report include Plastic Ominum, HBPO GmbH, MAHLE GmbH, Faurecia SA, and DENSO Corporation, to name a few.

Automotive front end module market participants are focusing on introducing innovative cost saving solutions. For instance, HBPO GmbH has introduced new automotive front end module that features innovations and cost saving along with lightweight, enhanced component integration, CO2 reduction and active aerodynamics inclusion. It is using strategic alliance strategy in a bid to expand in North America. Recently, HBPO GmbH initiated a joint venture with Plastic Ominum to add assembly plant in Michigan and aims to double the employment in the region in the coming four years. Plastic Ominum, another major player in the automotive front end module market, is focusing to strengthen its position as a global leader the front end module space. In March 2018, it signed an agreement with MAHLE GmbH to acquire its 33% shareholding in HBPO GmbH joint venture. Plastic Ominum can leverage this to reinforce and speed up the development in smart automotive front end module using HBPO GmbH’s technological expertise.

About the Report

The report on “Automotive Front End Module Market Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competition Tracking – Global Review 2017-2022”, provides actionable intelligence on various segments of the market. Analysis on use of automotive front end module in passenger cars, light weight commercial vehicles and HCVs is included in the report. Moreover, it also includes historical data assessment, current market scenario and future projections of automotive front end module market across key regions and countries for a five year timeline (2017-2022). The report also covers analysis on various materials used in manufacturing of automotive front end module.

Definition

Front end modules are built-in modules integrated with several functional components that are used in wireless front end circuits such as Wi-Fi, LTE, GPS and Bluetooth. Automotive front end modules also provide structural stability and function as crash structures during impact to reduce accident impact.

What is the automotive front end module market valuation in North America during the assessment period, 2017-2022?

Can the market for automotive front end module in Middle East and Africa surpass Japan automotive front end module market in the coming years?

What is the demand for plastic automotive front end module across regional markets?

OEM vs. Aftermarket for automotive front end module – Who will win?

