The market insights and analysis provided in this market research report are based upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can trust confidently. It consists of most-detailed market segmentation, systematic analysis of major market players, trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, and insights about new geographical markets.

The Veterinary Reference Laboratory market study also analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors with the help of SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Market Overview:

The veterinary reference laboratory is focused on delivering high quality animal health diagnostic testing and services. These laboratories are able to achieve desirable quality requirements more frequently than in-clinic laboratories. The testing services provided by the reference laboratory cover the areas of hematology, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, endocrinology, microbiology, parasitology, serology, cytopathology, and histopathology.

Key Competitors In Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., ProtaTek International, Inc., Sanofi, NEOGEN CORPORATION, Marshfield Clinic, Zoetis, Phoenix Lab, GD, VCA, Inc. (Antech Diagnostics, Inc.), Virbac

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Landscape

4 Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market – Global Analysis

6 Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Component

7 Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Technology

8 Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Application

9 Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Connectivity

10 North America Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

11 Europe Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

12 Asia Pacific Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

13 Middle East and Africa (MEA) Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

14 South and Central America Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

15 Industry Landscape

16 Key Company Profiles

17 Appendix

17.1 About The Insight Partners

17.2 Glossary of Terms

17.3 Research Methodology

MARKET DYNAMICS

The veterinary reference laboratory market is anticipated to grow due to the key driving factors such as rising pet adoption, rising animal healthcare expenditure, growing demand for animal-derived food products, and increasing demand for pet insurance. However, increasing number of veterinary practitioners & their growing income levels in developed regions and rising awareness about zoonotic diseases are likely to grow the market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceuticals industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of veterinary reference laboratory market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application, end user and geography. The global veterinary reference laboratory market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading veterinary reference laboratory market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market segmentation:

By Technology (Molecular Diagnostics, Immunodiagnostics, Hematology, Clinical Chemistry);

By Application (Clinical Pathology, Virology, Bacteriology, Toxicology, Others);

By End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics),

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Customization of the Report: Global Veterinary Reference Laboratory report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Connect with us, we will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

