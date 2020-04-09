The Signaling Devices market accounted for US$ 1520 million in 2016 and is expected to grow during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account for US$ 2675.3 million in 2025. Fire and industrial signaling is one of the key application segment, following the historic and current trends of the market. Fire alarm sounders or fire alarm systems installed in almost all the infrastructure are basically used for initiation of audible and visual warning to alert the occupants to the danger so that they can evacuate the premises. With the complexity and variation of different types of buildings in which fire alarms are installed, there is further variations to in types of fire alarm sounders.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in coming year is inception of Wifi network based on 802.11 standards. The WiFi networks for hazardous locations and heavy metal industries is based on the 802.11 set of standards that offers a clear solution to the issues faced by these industries in the wireless communication of signals. The prevalence of WiFi at home, office, whilst shopping etc. has raised expectation levels as to what to expect from data communications. Recently, one of the major development has certainly pushed the hazardous area market in the direction of WiFi.

Signaling devices market by end-user vertical is segmented into warehouse & factories, mining, commercial, marine and others (energy and construction). Almost all the application areas are increasingly demanding signaling devices capabilities that improve the mobility and productivity while limiting security risks. Warehouse and factories accounts for the largest market share of signaling devices end-user market and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the signaling devices industry.

