ANPR market is expected to grow US$ 1654.4 million by 2025 from US$ 643.1 million in 2016. The sales of ANPR is largely influenced by numerous factors. Amongst the factors, application markets influence their sales. Vehicle Parking, Traffic Management, Security & Surveillance and Toll Enforcement are the applications for ANPR. These applications are expected to have a large impact on the growth of ANPR market.

Potentially, security & surveillance and traffic management present larger opportunities as compared to other applications due to increasing traffic and increasing crime related activities.

Law enforcement agencies need a better technology for better traffic management and detecting the verdict in the cases of crimes. Thus, these two sectors present bundle of opportunities for the ANPR vendor’s growth.

Top Companies Mentioned:-

3m Company

ARH, Inc.

COBAN Technologies, Inc.

Digital Recognition Systems, Ltd.

Genetec, Inc.

Jenoptik AG

Q-Free ASA

Siemens AG

Tattile S.R.L

Vigilant Solutions

ANPR market by end-user vertical is segmented into Government and Commercial. Government agencies and private companies have been looking for a better solution for providing better surveillance & security and management and reduce human effort for the same.

Thus, a progress in the direction of better security and management is expected to drive the ANPR market.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the ANPR industry.

