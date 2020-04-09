“Dental Practice Management Software Market” study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The market for dental practice management software is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising prevalence of dental diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and growing geriatric population. In addition, innovative cloud-based practice management solutions is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The global dental practice management software market expected to be US$ 1,721.0 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 4,299.6 Mn by 2027.

Global dental practice management software market, based on delivery mode was segmented as, into web-based delivery mode, cloud-based delivery mode and on-premise delivery mode. In 2018, the web-based delivery mode held the largest share of the market, by delivery mode. However, the cloud-based delivery mode segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Cloud-based delivery mode helps in providing easy access for dental practices such as, appointments, insurance as well as payment for the dental services taken. In addition, it covers every step of the patient journey from appointment scheduling to sending out reminders, and offers advanced tools for business reporting.

The report “Dental Practice Management Software Market” gives varied description about the segmentation of the market on the basis of segmented Dosage, Route of Administration and Application, and leads with a descriptive structure of the trends and restrictions of the various segments and sub segments. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Dental Practice Management Software market.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting Dental Practice Management Software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

Carestream Dental, LLC., Curve Dental, Inc., Datacon Dental Systems, Epic Systems Corporation, DentiMax, Henry Schein, Inc., Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., Gaargle Solutions Inc., NXGN Management, LLC, and Compudent Systems Inc

