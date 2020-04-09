The national shortage of N95 respirator masks has been in the news for weeks. These masks help protect anyone from spreading or contracting the COVID-19 virus. A highly experienced distributor, N95 Supply Store now has authentic KN95 masks in stock and ready to ship in volume quantities directly from China. These masks have been certified for use during this pandemic by both the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

KN95 protective masks have virtually the same performance and specifications as the N95 masks that are in extremely short supply around the world, meeting Chinese standards that are almost identical to U. S. standards. The FDA recently approved the use of the KN95 masks as a suitable alternative for the N95 masks for hospitals workers, care givers, COVID-19 patients, and the general public.

Due to the reduction in corona virus transmission throughout China over the past several weeks plus the high volume of KN95 masks recently produced, there is a significant inventory of these life-saving masks available at the present. With a four-layer filtration system that protects against the corona virus, N95 Supply Store’s high quality KN95 protective masks are made from a skin-friendly non-woven fabric that is antibacterial and moisture proof. The mask’s adjustable ear straps and nose clip strip ensure a snug yet comfortable fit that prevents air leakage and ensures proper filtration.

Available for volume purchases only, N95 Supply Store is offering these top quality KN95 respirator masks in quantities of 500 pieces up to 100,000 pieces for as little as $3.25 each. At these prices and in this volume, now is the time to stock up on these life saving masks. The built-up inventory will not last long and future production levels are uncertain. Medical facilities, emergency rooms, people on the front line and anyone concerned about their health in this time of crisis should make sure to have plenty of the KN95 masks on-hand.

For more information about the KN95 filtration mask

