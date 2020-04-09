Food Encapsulation to Remain Lucrative During 2019-2027

This report presents the worldwide Food Encapsulation market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Food Encapsulation Market:

On the basis of application, the food encapsulation market includesdietary supplements, functional food, bakery products, confectionery, beverages, frozen products, animal nutrition, dairy products and others. Among all these segments dietary supplements, functional food, bakery products and beverages is expected to be the top four segments, which are collectivelyexpected to account foraround 70.9% of the globalfood encapsulationmarket by 2020.In terms of sales, functional food and bakeryproducts are expected to record fastest CAGR of 10.8% and 10.2% respectively during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global food encapsulation market analysis focusses on North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In terms of market share contribution, North America is expected to represent the most lucrative market, followed by Asia Pacific and Western Europe. North America is estimated to be US$ 816.6 million in 2014 and expected to reach at US$ 1,401.3 million by 2020, by registering a CAGR of 9.7% during 2015-2020.However, Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 10.2% accounting for US$ 1,395.3 million by 2020.Growth of the market in APEJ is attributed to rising investments by companies in the encapsulation industry for packaged food. International companies are gaining penetration in the market in Western Europe in terms of technology development. This is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends

Manufacturers are focused on developing innovative products, while complying with regulations for food grade materials usage. In order to offer cost advantage to companies, local players have emerged, offering encapsulation technology at comparatively lower prices, primarily in countries such as China and India. In addition, growing demand for functional food products in these countries is expected to widen options for various companies as new entrants in the food encapsulation market in the near future. Proliferating product portfolio in accordance with customers of varied applications such as developing encapsulated system to offer two different flavours in a chewing gum at equal intervals. This is intended to offer distinct taste and flavour to the consumer ensuring improved consumer perception. Also, need to efficiently blend ingredients while ensuring taste, flavour and shelf-life stability of finished products is of vital importance. Thus, companies need to focus on combining encapsulation technology and wall material for enhanced product life in applications such as dairy products, beverages, and animal nutrition products

Competitive Players Outlook

The prominent players profiled in this report include Balchem Corp., Sensient Technologies Corp., Givaudan SA ADR, Symrise AG, TasteTech ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V. (ADR), Appvion Inc., Aveka Group, Firmenich International SA, International Flavours & Fragrances Inc. and BASF SE S/ADR.

The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Food Encapsulation Market. It provides the Food Encapsulation industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue and many other aspects. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Tire Food Encapsulation study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Influence of the Food Encapsulation market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Food Encapsulation market.

– Food Encapsulation market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Food Encapsulation market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Food Encapsulation market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Food Encapsulation market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Food Encapsulation market.

