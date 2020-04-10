PVC Cling Films Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019–2026

In 2029, the PVC Cling Films market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The PVC Cling Films market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the PVC Cling Films market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

market segmentation describing the scope of the study. This is to outline the significance of PVC cling films as a product, and the impact of their market growth on the industry.

The Porter’s Analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the PVC cling films market. Porter’s Analysis for the global PVC cling films market has been covered for bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and the intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global PVC cling films market, which includes TMR analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities that are affecting the growth of the PVC cling films market.

On the basis of thickness, the PVC cling films market study includes up to 10 microns, 10 to 15 microns, 15 to 20 microns, and above 20 microns segments. Of these, PVC cling films of thickness 10 to 15 microns account for a major share of the global PVC cling films market.

The product types considered in the PVC cling films market study include machine and manual PVC cling films. Of these, the machines PVC cling films segment accounts for the major share of the global PVC cling films market as machine films provide higher output as compared to manual or handheld films.

On the basis of the sales channel, the PVC cling films market has been segmented into two main categories- direct sales and indirect sales. Of these, the indirect sales segment will grow at a healthy CAGR in the global PVC cling films market.

On the basis of end-use, the global PVC cling films market has been segmented into eight segments that are dairy products, fruits and vegetables, bakery & confectionary, meat, poultry, and seafood, cosmetics & healthcare products, consumer goods & household, food service outlets, and other industrial uses. The fruits & vegetables segment in the global PVC cling films market is expected to heavily dominate the market during the forecast period.

The next section of the report highlights the PVC cling films market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional PVC cling films market for 2018–2027. The next section of the report highlights the PVC cling films market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2028. The study investigates the regional year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the PVC cling films market. The key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional PVC cling films market for 2018–2028.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by the key manufacturers of PVC cling films and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value across the PVC cling films market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which formed the basis of how the PVC cling films market is expected to develop in the future. To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of PVC cling films globally, in the final section of the report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total PVC cling films market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and exhaustive list of manufacturers in the PVC cling films market. Detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the PVC cling films market is also included. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the PVC cling films market.

The key manufacturers in the PVC cling films market profiled in this report include– Berry Global Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Klöckner Pentaplast Group, Reynolds Group Holding Limited., Sigma Stretch Film Corp., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Harwal Group, POLIFILM GmbH, Anchor Packaging Inc., Integrated Packaging Group, Thong Guan Industries Berhad, CeDo Ltd., Fine Vantage Limited, Wrapex Limited, Tronoplast Technologies Inc., Multi Wrap (PTY) LTD, BENKAI Co., Ltd., Statpack Industries Ltd., Adex S.r.l., and ITS B.V.

Key Segments Covered in the PVC Cling Films Market

By Product Type Machine Films Manual or Handheld Films

By Thickness Up to 10 microns 10 to 15 microns 15-20 microns Above 20 microns

By Sales Channel Direct Sales Indirect Sales

By End Use Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Bakery & Confectionary Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Cosmetics & Healthcare Products Consumer Goods & Household Food Service Outlets Other Industrial Uses



Key Regions Covered in the PVC Cling Films Market

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe EU – 4 UK NORDIC Russia Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan ASEAN Countries Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Research Methodology of PVC Cling Films Market Report

The global PVC Cling Films market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the PVC Cling Films market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the PVC Cling Films market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.