Online movie ticketing services refer to internet ticket booking services offered for the expediency of customers. Bookings can be done by digital mediums like smart mobile phones, laptops, tablet PCs and computers. Expansion of new and easy to use mobile applications has made online ticket booking easier than the traditional technique. It is a very innovative service which helps in eliminating the traditional way of ticket booking and the long queues for movie tickets.

Based on Platform, mobiles segment has a significant growth during the forecast period. Due to the rise in the development of mobile applications providing online movie ticketing services is intend to boost the popularity, awareness, and maintenance of the industry. By Geography, North America is dominating the market owing to higher per capita income and expanded proliferation of technology in countries such as the U.S and Canada are some of the factors fueling the market in this region.

Some of the key players in the global market include Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Cineplex Inc., Fandango, Reliance Media, PVR Cinemas, Alibaba Group, INOX Leisure Limited, BookMyShow, Mtime.com, Inc., Atom Tickets LLC, Vue Entertainment and KyaZoonga.

Platforms Covered:

-Mobile

-Internet

Genres Covered:

-Drama movies

-Adventure movies

-Comedy movies

-Thriller, Suspense, and Horror movies

-Action movies

-Other Genres

Applications Covered:

-Entertainment Place

-Cinema

-Shopping Malls

-Other Applications

