Smart education & learning is the process of using educational products, learning modules, and applications in lieu of traditional classroom teaching methods to improve learning and promote flexibility. Education institutes have been adopting new high-tech teaching methods, such as white boards, projectors, and smart notebooks to impart better education. The implementation of such technologies in classroom improves understanding of students and enhances student engagement toward learning. The use of smart education and learning assists in improving learning processes and understanding of concepts among students by offering superior quality content.

Factors such as increased importance of e-learning in corporate and academic set-ups, proactive government initiatives to promote e-learning in developing markets, technological advancements in smart education & e-learning, and growing number of mobile learning applications drive the growth of the smart education & learning market.

The global smart education & learning market is segmented on the basis of component, learning mode, end user, and region. Based on component, it is divided into software, services, educational content, and hardware. On the basis of learning mode, the market is bifurcated into virtual instructor-led training, simulation-based learning, social learning, blended learning, adaptive learning, and collaborative learning. Based on end user, it is divided into academics and corporate. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report provides the profiles of key players, namely Adobe Systems Incorporated, Educomp Solutions Ltd., NIIT Limited, Smart Technologies, Inc., Blackboard, Inc., Ellucian Company L.P., Saba Software, Inc., Unit4, Desire2Learn Corporation Ltd., and Cisco Systems, Inc.

BY COMPONENT

Software

Learning Management System

Learning Content Management Systems

Adaptive Learning Platform

Assessment Systems

Others

Services

Training & Certification

Consulting

Managed Hosting

Others

Educational Content

Audio-based Content

Text Content

Video-based Content

Hardware

BY LEARNING MODE

Virtual Instructor-led Training

Simulation-based Learning

Social Learning

Blended Learning

Adaptive Learning

Collaborative Learning

BY END USER

Academics

Corporate

