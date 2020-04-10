According to The Insight Partners market research titled ‘In Vitro Lung Model to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, and Application.’ The global in vitro lung model market is anticipated to reach US$ 701.81 Mn in 2027 from US$ 185.80 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 16.2% from 2019-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global In vitro lung model market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

The market for in vitro lung model is expected to grow, owing to factors such as significant growth in research funding, and increasing adoption of 3d model systems for in vitro studies. Moreover, growing research on lung diseases are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The key players influencing the market are:

The leading companies operating in the in vitro lung model market include Epithelix Sàrl, MATTEK, LONZA, InSphero, Emulate, Inc., AlveoliX AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, PromoCell GmbH, Merck KGaA, and Horizon Discovery Group plc. among others. The market has observed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the in vitro lung model market. For instance, in October 2017, InSphero AG and Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. announced a partnership through which Charles River will license its collection of patient-derived xenograft (PDX) tumors to InSphero.

The global in vitro lung model market, based on the type, is segmented into 2D, and 3D. In 2018, the 3D segment held the largest market share of the in vitro lung model market. This segment is also projected to dominate the market in 2027 as 3D in vitro lung models enhance the expression of gene regulation, soluble factors, and response to therapeutic agents.

In Vitro Lung Model Market report also provide a in-depth understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of last three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner In Vitro Lung Model Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

In Vitro Lung Model Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2020 – 2027, considering 2020 as the base year and 2020 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

